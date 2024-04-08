How to check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege via Ubisoft's R6 Tracker

To check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege, you must first head over to Ubisoft's website; this platform can help you truly excel. Take full advantage­ of its data - it reveals your strengths and we­aknesses in depth. Arme­d with this knowledge, tailoring your approach become­s easy, as you dominate opponents e­ffortlessly to scale the ranks in Rainbow Six Siege.

He­re's a guide to navigating the Ubisoft stats tracke­r's core for Siege. It lays out how to analyze­ K/D, win-loss, and operator mastery stats, plus many more insights. Study the­se metrics carefully - it's your roadmap to succe­ss.

Steps to check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege

Step 1: Access Ubisoft's R6 Tracker

To check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege, you must first launch Ubisoft's website and navigate to the R6 Tracker section. Otherwise, you can simply click here to be redirected to the Tracker section from where you can check your in-game stats. You must log in to your Ubisoft account before you can proceed to check your stats.

Step 2: Understanding your in-game stats in R6 Tracker

Overview of Ubisoft's R6 Tracker (Image via Ubisoft)

When you check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege via Ubisoft's R6 Tracker, you are offered a treasure trove of data, giving you a holistic view of your Siege performance. Here's a basic breakdown of what you can expect:

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Track vital stats like Kill/Death Ratio (K/D), Kills, Deaths, Wins, Losses, Win Rate, and much more.

Track vital stats like Kill/Death Ratio (K/D), Kills, Deaths, Wins, Losses, Win Rate, and much more. Operator mastery: Delve deeper by viewing operator-specific stats. See which operators you excel with and identify those requiring more practice. You can separate them as Attackers and Defenders to check your detailed gameplay stats.

Delve deeper by viewing operator-specific stats. See which operators you excel with and identify those requiring more practice. You can separate them as Attackers and Defenders to check your detailed gameplay stats. Weekly recaps: Stay motivated with personalized weekly recaps highlighting your best performances.

Stay motivated with personalized weekly recaps highlighting your best performances. Friendly comparison: Add friends and compare your stats to see who reigns supreme (or learn from each other's strengths).

You can check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege for all Operators (Image via Ubisoft)

The R6 Tracker offers more than just these basic features. Many additional features go beyond the basics to give you a real feel for your gameplay style. Some of these features are:

Match history: Review your recent matches with details like maps played, operators used, and K/D for each. Study these to target areas for improvement.

Review your recent matches with details like maps played, operators used, and K/D for each. Study these to target areas for improvement. Gadget usage: Track how effectively you utilize gadgets like grenades or deployable shields.

Track how effectively you utilize gadgets like grenades or deployable shields. Seasonal focus: R6 Tracker often presents stats within a season timeframe. This allows you to track progress throughout a ranked season.

R6 Tracker often presents stats within a season timeframe. This allows you to track progress throughout a ranked season. Weapon mastery: Since many operators have the same weapons in both attacking and defending, you can check how well you fare with certain weapons in hand.

How to check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox/PlayStation

You can change between Console and PC from the top right option (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Rainbow Six Siege­ permits crossplay, Xbox and PlayStation gamers can review the­ir in-game metrics using the R6 Tracker. Upon acce­ssing R6 Tracker's landing page, a button situated at the­ top enables switching betwe­en "Console" and "PC". Console use­rs merely nee­d to click this button, prompting an automatic page refresh displaying the­ir gaming statistics.

Why use Ubisoft's R6 Tracker to check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege?

Other details that are shown in Ubisoft's R6 Tracker (Image via Ubisoft)

Although popular third-party trackers exist, Ubisoft's built-in R6 Tracker for Rainbow Six Siege offers simplicity, accuracy, and a focus on improvement that surpasses third-party stat trackers. With a diverse roster of attackers and defenders, tailored stats are always more helpful than simple data.

Integrated seamlessly with Ubisoft Connect, it provides the actual and official data of your stats without the need for external apps or websites. By pulling data directly from Ubisoft accounts, R6 Tracker ensures accuracy and eliminates discrepancies.

Beyond basic leaderboards, it offers operator-specific breakdowns, allowing players to identify areas for improvement and track progress across ranked seasons.

Ditch the unreliable third-party trackers and dominate the competition with Ubisoft's official R6 Tracker. This built-in tool is your one-stop shop to check your in-game stats in Rainbow Six Siege. Get a crystal-clear picture of your performance, straight from your Ubisoft account. No more discrepancies, just pure, actionable data.

R6 Tracker isn't just about stats, but about strategy. With a user-friendly interface and a treasure trove of features, you'll unlock insights that turn you into a siege master.

For more articles related to Rainbow Six Siege, check the following: