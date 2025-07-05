How to complete Episode 7 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

In Episode 7 (Pod) of Death Stranding 2, players are tasked with delivering a series of six orders. The episode begins with Sam acting as a pizza delivery guy for the Pizza Chef. While it looks straightforward, some of the orders even require your fighting skills and encounter various difficulties along the way. Completing each of them will unlock various equipment, weapons, and much more to progress further in the game.

In this article, we explain how to complete Episode 7 in Death Stranding 2. Read on for more.

Death Stranding 2: Walkthrough of Episode 7 "Pod"

Order 24 - [Chilled] Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef

The first objective of Episode 7 in Death Stranding 2 is to deliver beach yeast to the Pizza Chef. Use your pickup off-roader to make the delivery much quicker. This vehicle will also help to protect the cargo from direct sunlight, as it needs to be kept in chilled conditions.

Deliver the Beach Yeast to the Pizza Chef (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Exposure to sunlight will cause the cargo to spoil. You can follow the map marker to reach the Pizza Chef location, which is approximately 900m from Hearman’s lab. Once you reach the location, activate the Terminal to deliver the cargo to the pizza chef, who is a face scan of Mamoru Oshii.

A still of the face scan of the pizza chef from Episode 7 (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

After inspecting the cargo, the pizza chef will appreciate your work since you didn’t spoil it. Additionally, he will ask you to connect him to your network.

Order 25 - [Keep Flat/Express] Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist

After delivering the cargo, your next destination is the Data Scientist. You need to deliver a hot pizza within 10 minutes to the Scientist, who is located nearly 1200 meters north of the pizza chef's location. To keep the pizza in good condition, you must avoid steep and rocky roads. The best way to deliver it is to use a pickup off-roader or a floating carrier.

Deliver hot Pizza to the Data Scientist in Episode 7 (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

As you make your way to the destination, you'll encounter chiral monsters that you need to avoid, as they may disrupt your vehicle. Once you reach the location, activate the Terminal to encounter a face scan of the Data Scientist, who is none other than Pekora, a popular Japanese virtual YouTuber.

Pekora appears as the Data Scientist in Episode 7 of Death Stranding 2 (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

While communicating with the Scientist, she will apologize for setting up the dangerous traps you encountered during your journey. After inspecting the order, she will be eager to connect to your network.

Order 26 - Recover Old BB Pod From the Armed Survivalists’ Base

Before you receive this order, Rainy will ask you to examine the life cycle of the Platypus Egg and select the answer that fits the best. Once done, you can move to your objective to recover the Old BB Pod from the Armed Survivalists’ Base. The Armed Survivalists’ Base is located 750 meters from the Data Scientist's area.

Recover Old BB Pod From the Armed Survivalists’ Base (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The area is full of enemies, and you can either fight them or use your stealth skills to reach the objective location. Once you're there, interact with the MULE postbox to retrieve the Old BB. Afterward, head to the Motherhood, which will be marked on your map, to deliver it. While returning, be aware that you may encounter more enemies. It’s better to avoid fighting and reach your destination quickly.

Retrieved the Old BB Pod in Episode 7 (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

As you reach the Motherhood, you will find a locked door that you can unlock with a four-digit code. Once you give the correct code, the door will open. As you proceed inside and complete the delivery, the Doctor will ask to join your Chiral Network. There will be a cut scene, leading to your next objective, which is Order 27.

Order 27 - Deliver All Tar Dissolvent to the DHV Magellan

A still of Death Stranding 2 gameplay (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

This objective is straightforward, as you will be asked to retrieve another cargo and deliver it to the DHV Magellan for ship repairs. All you have to do is travel a long distance following the marker and reach the ship's destination to deliver the cargo. After completing this delivery, you will receive Order 28, which is to extract data from the Weapons Fabricators and destroy them.

Order 28 - Extract Data from the Weapons Fabricators and Destroy

A still of the weapon factory (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming).

Follow the marked location to reach the destination. As you approach, you will find a broken window to get inside the room. Head straight, and there you will find an unlocked door. Interact with it to open the door and enter the room to locate the Weapon Fabricators. Move close to the Weapon Fabricators to hack and destroy, while extracting the necessary data from their storage.

Hack and destroy the Weapons Fabricators in Episode 7 of Death Stranding 2 (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Now simply escape the place and return to DHV Magellan. However, as you attempt to escape, a cutscene will appear where you face Higgs. There is a fight scene that will trigger between Higgs and Red Samurai, and once that is done, you can escape the factory and reach your destination to complete the objective.

Order 29 - Recover the Coffin From the Armed Survivalists’ Base

Retrieving the Coffin in Episode 7 mission (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming).

For this order, you must retrieve a coffin from the same Armed Survivalists’ Base you previously visited for order 26. Head towards the area following the marker. Since the area is full of enemies, as mentioned earlier, you can either kill them or use your stealth skill to retrieve the coffin. After obtaining it, deliver the coffin to the Mechanic to complete the objective.

Order 30 - Deliver All Prototype Life Support Systems to F4

In the final order, you must deliver medical equipment to F4. Since this mission requires long-distance travel, ensure you have enough battery power to complete the delivery.

Final order delivering Life Support Systems to F4 from Episode 7 (Image via Kojima Productions/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Drive to the F4 Delivery entrance and drop the Life Support System there, where Leon Easton will pick them up. After he inspects the equipment, he will join the Chiral Network, concluding Episode 7 in Death Stranding 2.

