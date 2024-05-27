How to complete Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare

Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Banshee. Like most of his missions, this is a recon and intel-gathering mission where players are tasked with locating valuable information indicating the true nature of Blue Lagoon in Gray Zone Warfare. Naturally, you must head to the POI to find the given information.

In this article, you will find a step-by-step guide to help you complete Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare, providing you with a detailed list of places to visit to locate the given intel and easily reap the mission rewards. For a detailed brief, read below.

Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Completing Banshee's Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare is fairly simple and our guide will help you breeze through this task with absolute ease. As with most of his tasks, this recon gathering mission will be similar to Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare.

Without further ado, here's a step-by-step guide to completing Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Head to the mission location

Mission location for Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Your primary task in Fresh Meat is to locate intel that reveals the true nature of Blue Lagoon POI (Point Of Interest) in the game. Naturally, you'll need to make your way to this POI. Head to the coordinates 204, 117, the location of Blue Lagoon, or proceed to take a chopper to the nearest Landing Zone (LZ), i.e., KILO 1 and KILO 2.

From here, travel on foot to the main office building in Blue Lagoon. This place will be packed with AI. Although not as heavily armed as YBL-1 or other highly secure locations, the AI here can deal a tremendous amount of damage so we urge you to be cautious when approaching the region. If you have friends playing the game, you can ask them to join and help you clear the POI of all enemies.

2) Locate the office

Intel location for Fresh Meat in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

As you make your way to the main office, enter the building and take a left. Here, you'll find yourself in a compact living quarters, and on the bedside table, you'll find the necessary documents that contain intel about the true nature of Blue Lagoon.

Proceed to extract and head back to base camp. Upon doing so, you can deliver the intel to Banshee and reap the free rewards.

