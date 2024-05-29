How to complete I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare is a single-objective task given by Handshake. This is among the easiest missions in the game, as it is a recon-based mission where you don't have to perform any difficult challenges. Here, you must go to a location and explore the area.

The mission requires you to explore, but it gets completed without even exploring the whole area. This guide will provide details on how you can quickly accomplish the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare mission guide

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare mission remains the same across all GZW factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

Trending

Handshake has received information indicating that there are hostiles at the Sawmill location, and reports suggest they are not locals. So he wants you to infiltrate the area and gather intelligence on this hostile group to understand their intentions before dealing with them.

Your objective is to explore the Sawmill and find out the hostile group's intentions.

Also read: How to complete I Went I Saw I Conquered in GZW

Location of the objective (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

First, head west on the map towards the Sawmill. There are two deployment points: LZ Echo 1 and LZ Echo 2. It is recommended to take the former. Once you reach the location, open your map to identify three main structures: Saw, Warehouse, and Offices. Your objective is the Saw structure, a warehouse where all the cut wood is stored, located at map coordinates 139, 144 for I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare.

The table you need to pass to complete the mission (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

Proceed inside the Saw structure. Towards the back, you will find a table. Move past or around the table to complete your mission.

Be aware that there are a few armed enemy AI soldiers in the area. Move cautiously and bring a scoped weapon to eliminate the enemy soldiers from a safe distance.

Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:

Four M26 grenades

5,500 USD

1000 experience points (XP)

150 Reputation with Handshake

That's all there is to know aboutI Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare.

Check out our other GZW articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback