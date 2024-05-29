  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to complete I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare

How to complete I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified May 30, 2024 08:45 GMT
I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)
I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare is a single-objective task given by Handshake. This is among the easiest missions in the game, as it is a recon-based mission where you don't have to perform any difficult challenges. Here, you must go to a location and explore the area.

The mission requires you to explore, but it gets completed without even exploring the whole area. This guide will provide details on how you can quickly accomplish the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare mission guide

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games)
I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare mission remains the same across all GZW factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

also-read-trending Trending

Handshake has received information indicating that there are hostiles at the Sawmill location, and reports suggest they are not locals. So he wants you to infiltrate the area and gather intelligence on this hostile group to understand their intentions before dealing with them.

Your objective is to explore the Sawmill and find out the hostile group's intentions.

Also read: How to complete I Went I Saw I Conquered in GZW

Location of the objective (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)
Location of the objective (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

First, head west on the map towards the Sawmill. There are two deployment points: LZ Echo 1 and LZ Echo 2. It is recommended to take the former. Once you reach the location, open your map to identify three main structures: Saw, Warehouse, and Offices. Your objective is the Saw structure, a warehouse where all the cut wood is stored, located at map coordinates 139, 144 for I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare.

The table you need to pass to complete the mission (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)
The table you need to pass to complete the mission (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

Proceed inside the Saw structure. Towards the back, you will find a table. Move past or around the table to complete your mission.

Be aware that there are a few armed enemy AI soldiers in the area. Move cautiously and bring a scoped weapon to eliminate the enemy soldiers from a safe distance.

Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:

  • Four M26 grenades
  • 5,500 USD
  • 1000 experience points (XP)
  • 150 Reputation with Handshake

That's all there is to know aboutI Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare.

Check out our other GZW articles:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी