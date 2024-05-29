How to complete I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare

I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare is a single-objective task given by Handshake. This is among the easiest missions in the game, as it is a recon-based mission where you don't have to perform any difficult challenges. Here, you must go to a location and explore the area.
The mission requires you to explore, but it gets completed without even exploring the whole area. This guide will provide details on how you can quickly accomplish the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II mission in Gray Zone Warfare.
I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare mission guide
The I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare mission remains the same across all GZW factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.
Handshake has received information indicating that there are hostiles at the Sawmill location, and reports suggest they are not locals. So he wants you to infiltrate the area and gather intelligence on this hostile group to understand their intentions before dealing with them.
Your objective is to explore the Sawmill and find out the hostile group's intentions.
Also read: How to complete I Went I Saw I Conquered in GZW
First, head west on the map towards the Sawmill. There are two deployment points: LZ Echo 1 and LZ Echo 2. It is recommended to take the former. Once you reach the location, open your map to identify three main structures: Saw, Warehouse, and Offices. Your objective is the Saw structure, a warehouse where all the cut wood is stored, located at map coordinates 139, 144 for I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare.
Proceed inside the Saw structure. Towards the back, you will find a table. Move past or around the table to complete your mission.
Be aware that there are a few armed enemy AI soldiers in the area. Move cautiously and bring a scoped weapon to eliminate the enemy soldiers from a safe distance.
Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:
- Four M26 grenades
- 5,500 USD
- 1000 experience points (XP)
- 150 Reputation with Handshake
That's all there is to know aboutI Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare.
Check out our other GZW articles:
- How to complete Jets'N'Marks in Gray Zone Warfare
- How to complete the Living In Burrows task in GZW
- How to complete Spit Out The Poison in GZW
- Gray Zone Warfare is bringing day/night cycle in the game as early update
- How to complete Missing Colleague in GZW
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!