How to complete Spit Out The Poison in Gray Zone Warfare

Spit Out the Poison is the final mission given by Lab Rat, one of the six vendors in Gray Zone Warfare. It is triggered as soon as you accept the Name Your Poison mission from Turncoat, which requires you to poison the water tank in Fort Narith to weaken the enemies. However, Lab Rat counters this by asking you to dump the poison instead.

Finding the location to do so can be time-consuming. So, this guide provides details about the Spit Out the Poison mission and the exact location where you can dump the poison to complete it.

Spit Out The Poison mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare

Spit Out The Poison mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The Spit Out The Poison mission is the same across all Gray Zone Warfare factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

As soon as you accept Turncoat's job to poison the water cistern, Lab Rat asks you to reconsider. She explains that this action is dangerous and "horribly" inhumane, adding that the effects of the poison are unknown.

Your objective here is to dump the poison under the cistern's faucet.

Location of the blue water cistern (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

Head southwest on the map towards Fort Narith. It is recommended to start at the LZ Delta 2 deployment point. Consider bringing a scoped weapon, as the area will be filled with armed AI soldiers. Move carefully, checking all angles.

Proceed to the Barracks area in the northern part of the region, specifically at map coordinates 141, 132. Outside the last barrack, you will find a blue water cistern. At this point, you will have two options: either poison the water tank or dump the poison. You can only complete one of these tasks.

To complete Lab Rat's mission, go near the faucet, look down, and you will find some white containers. When you approach them, a prompt will appear stating Dump Poison.

How to dump the poison (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/TweetyExpert)

However, it is recommended to opt for the Turncoat's mission, as your reputation with Lab Rat is already maxed out. Ultimately, the decision is yours regarding which choice to undertake.

If you complete the Spit Out The Poison mission, you will receive the following rewards.

Four Blood

$5,500

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Lab Rat

Check out our other GZW articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback