How to complete the Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby takes place in April and is one of the races you must win on your way to the URA Finale. It is a Medium-length race that is run on a Turf track, which means you will need to use characters best suited for such distances and terrain. Placing toward the top in this matchup is also a requirement in your New Trainer Missions, so winning it can be beneficial in many ways.
This article will explain just how you can finish the Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
The Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby - How to win it
Naturally, you can win the Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby by placing first as usual. Winning it can help you advance in your career and also earn you some useful rewards such as money, the winner's sash, Medium Distance Shoes, and more.
How do you win? Simply by using the best characters you can, along with great skills and Support Cards. Here are some of the best Medium race characters you can use to participate in the Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:
- Mihono Bourbon
- Tokai Teio
- Vodka
- Mejiro McQueen
- Silence Suzuka
These characters sport the perfect base stats for such races and can be further trained to improve their overall performance. Try to direct your focus on stats such as Speed, Stamina, and Power for this race.
Focus on your Support Cards and try to incorporate skills such as Spring Runner and Nakayama Racecourse in order to win the Satsuki Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. While the track is somewhat challenging to beat, it isn't the most difficult one you will face in your career.
Additionally, it offers plenty of rewards, which serve as the perfect motivation for anyone trying to overcome this hurdle in their Umamusume career. Apart from the aforementioned rewards, you also receive the following for winning this race:
- 5x Carats
- Support Points
- Goddess Statue
This concludes our guide on completing the Satsuki Sho racing event in this game. In short, put your best racer forward with the perfect stats, and victory will be yours.
