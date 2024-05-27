How to complete Sweet Little Lies in Gray Zone Warfare?

Sweet Little Lies is a single-objective task given by Handshake, one of the six vendors in Gray Zone Warfare. In this task, you must retrieve a certain intel from Lakeside Villa. While it may seem simple, the villa is locked and requires a specific key to enter, which can be challenging to find.

However, the task becomes relatively easy if you know where to go, how to locate the key, and the precise location of the intel. This guide provides all the necessary details to help you complete the task quickly.

Sweet Little Lies mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare

The Sweet Little Lies mission is identical across all factions available in Gray Zone Warfare: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

In an attempt to find Lamang's president, Raksmei Sayavong, Handshake has found a lead. Sayavong's right-hand man, Jan Park, was living at a resort in the Midnight Sapphire region. Handshake asks you to infiltrate the resort where Park was staying and gather any information that could lead to Sayavong.

Your objective is to locate the intel, retrieve it, and report back to Handshake.

Location of the Lakeside Villa (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/13lacklight)

After accepting the task, head north on the map towards the Midnight Sapphire region. First, you must find the Villa Lusia Key to access the villa. The key spawns randomly, so you must eliminate AI soldiers and loot their bodies to find it.

Most of the time, the key can be found with enemy AIs near the Lakeside Villa. If you can't find it there, try searching the area around and inside the Midnight Sapphire Hotel.

The Villa Lusia Key is required to unlock the Villa door (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/TroubleChute Basics)

Once you find the key, make your way to the Lakeside Villa, located at the exact map coordinates 172, 169. Unlock the door using the key and head inside. As you enter, take a U-turn and you will see a small table with sofas.

On the table, you will find a file. Approach it, and a prompt will appear stating Military Intel. Collect the file, extract it from the region, and return it to your base camp.

Retrieving the Military Intel (Image via MADFINGER Gamer|| YouTube/Goes GZW)

Finally, select Handshake from the list of vendors and hand over the intel to complete the Sweet Little Lies mission.

Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:

Two MK18

Exfil helmet

$9200

2000 XP

+200 Reputation with Handshake

