How to complete Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare

Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare, as evident from the mission title, will require you to hack into the security camera feed of a Military Base in the game. You will have to hack four separate entities within a military compound, starting from the air traffic control camera to the main camera for the army headquarters.

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to completing Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare. Read below for a detailed brief.

Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As mentioned above, your primary task for Handshake's Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare will require you to hack into four camera modules. Here are the designated locations that you have to get access to within Fort Narith's military base:

Main Entrance Camera Air Traffic Control Camera Northern Entrance Camera Army HQ Camera

Without further delay, let's get started with our mission.

1) Main Entrance Camera

Main Entrance Camera for Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Head to the nearest landing zone with proximity to Fort Narith, i.e., Delta 2 and get geared up. Traverse along the outer boundary of the compound till you reach the main entrance. You must stay crouched and steal to avoid being detected by enemy combatants.

Sneak up to the main entrance security post and interact with the camera on top to hack it.

2) Air Traffic Control Camera

Air Traffic Control Camera for Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Head to the airfield that is adjacent to Fort Narith. You will see a massive Air Traffic Control tower looming in the distance. Make your way to this structure and gain entry into the building's entrance. You will see a camera on the top-left side. Proceed to hack it to complete the mission.

3) Northern Entrance Camera

Northern Entrance Camera for Hacker in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Similar to the main gate, the northern gatehouse of Fort Narith also houses a camera. You must sneak up to the gatehouse and interact with the camera to successfully hack it.

4) Army HQ Camera

Army HQ Camera for Hacker in GZW (Image via MADFINGER Games)

On the map, locate the Army Headquarters in Fort Narith and head towards it. Be careful as this area is packed with high-tier enemy AI who are out for blood. After eliminating the entire squad, proceed through the HQ's main entrance.

Enter through the doors and look towards the top right side at the receptionist post. You will be greeted with your target camera. Proceed to hack it with Handshake's wiretap.

