How to complete Wanted Man II in Gray Zone Warfare

Wanted Man II is a follow-up mission given by Gunny, one of the six vendors available in Gray Zone Warfare. In the previous mission, Wanted Man, you were tasked with retrieving an interrogation order from Fort Narith's headquarters. In this iteration, you need to infiltrate the Fort Narith region again and retrieve the interrogation transcript.

This is a single-objective task, but it is difficult to accomplish as you must navigate through multiple armed AI soldiers. However, knowing the exact location of the transcript can make the task easier. This article provides details about the mission and the precise location of the interrogation transcript to help you quickly complete the Wanted Man II in Gray Zone Warfare.

Wanted Man II mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare

Wanted Man II mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

The Wanted Man II mission objective is the same across all Gray Zone Warfare factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

The intel from the previous Wanted Man mission helped Gunny, but he needs more information about this particular prisoner. The earlier intel even revealed that the prisoner was interrogated in the barracks. Gunny now requires you to infiltrate the region again and retrieve the interrogation transcript.

Your objective here is to retrieve the interrogation transcript and report back to Gunny.

Location of the Fort Narith Barracks (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

After accepting the task, you must head to the southwestern direction of the map towards Fort Narith. It is recommended to start from the LZ Delta 3 deployment point. Once you arrive, open your map and locate the Barracks in the northern part of the region.

Make your way to the particular barrack at map coordinates 141, 131. Be cautious on your way there, as several AI soldiers will be present. Check the bushes carefully, as enemies may be hiding beside them and among the trees. Move with caution, and consider bringing a scoped weapon to take out enemies from a distance.

Location of the room A-103 (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

If you enter through the front entrance of the structure, go to the second room on your right, labeled A-103. Inside, on the right side, you'll find a small table with a broken lamp. Next to it, there will be a file. Approach the file, and a prompt will appear stating Interrogation Transcript. Collect it, extract from the region, and return to your base camp.

Location of the Interrogation Transcript (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/13lacklight)

Now select Gunny from the list of vendors and hand over the transcript to complete your Wanted Man II mission.

Upon completion, you will receive the following rewards:

M4A1

$8300

2000 XP

200 Reputation with Gunny

