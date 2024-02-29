How to defeat Anuran Suppressor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Anuran Suppressor boss shows up in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth after overcoming an important encounter in Corel Prison. Piloted by Palmer, the Shinra director has clearly had enough of being bullied and wants to try being the bully for a change. It’s not an especially difficult encounter, but many of his attacks can be quite devastating. This fight also has a chase scene afterward, so I recommend blocking out a solid amount of time for this whole part of the game.

Thankfully, you can save before the Anuran Suppressor battle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We won't be showing the fight in its entirety to avoid major spoilers. However, we will discuss attacks, weaknesses, and more of this boss fight in FF7 Rebirth.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Chapter 8 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Defeating Anuran Suppressor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Phase 1 of Anuran Suppressor battle

Assess information for Anuran Suppressor (Image via Square Enix)

In general, the Anuran Suppressor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is far from the hardest boss fight you’ll come up against. It’s weak to lightning and immune to most status ailments in the game. You’ll come up against this boss after you’ve already defeated Dyne as Barret in Corel Prison, so make sure to save and prepare before moving on.

Hitting the Auran Suppressor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with Limit and Synergy abilities will cause it to flip over, and that’s when it’s the most vulnerable. Attacking then deals far more damage. If you hit it with several powerful offensive abilities when Palmer pops out, you can also pressure this boss.

It’s going to quickly start using attacks like Steamroll, which charge forward and knock anyone in the path over. This boss also jumps around a lot with the Leapfrog attack; try not to be too close when that happens.

Don't let this clown taunt you (Image via Square Enix)

You also have to deal with Amphibian Laser, which is an electric AoE attack right around the boss. You can dodge out of the way before Anuran Suppressor uses this in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In addition, it has Snap Kick, which is a melee attack, and Electroshock, which is similar to Amphibian Laser but larger and has less of a charge time.

Occasionally, Palmer will pop up and taunt the party. Do everything you can to frontload attacks then—Synergy abilities, limit breaks, lightning or fire spells—just hit him hard. This fight can feel long unless you can repeatedly tip the Anuran Suppressor over in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

It might also tip over if it smashes into the wall after using Steamroll, so use that to your advantage. One more Phase 1 attack is Time Bomb Scatter, which scatters explosives, as its name implies.

When you get it staggered, hammer it with Limit Breaks and powerful attacks to whittle away as much of its HP as possible.

2) Phase 2 of Anuran Suppressor battle

Just tip it over and smash it (Image via Square Enix)

At 50% HP, you get a cutscene, and Palmer starts taking things a bit more seriously for the Anuran Suppressor fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Unfortunately, he loses control of the machine. However, you gain two more parts to target: The Left and Right Legs. Hit these hard with Synergy Abilities and Lightning magic.

It brings back mostly the same attacks but adds a stun ability, Stun Ray, to the mix for the fight. It’s a fast move, but you can roll behind him to avoid it. In addition, Crush is a powerful new leaping/stomping attack.

After you get the boss down to about 35%, you’ll see yet another attack added to this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boss fight: Eradication Ray. This is a huge, devastating beam that tracks the player for a few seconds before firing. Just keep moving until it shoots.

The Eradication Ray hurts, but you can get away from it (Image via Square Enix)

I recommend staying behind it as much as you can and keeping at it with Limits, Synergy attacks, and Lightning attacks. You’ll eventually deplete the remainder of its HP. You will gain the following rewards:

900 EXP

10 AP

1,200 Gil

50 Party EXP

After this fight, a cutscene plays, and players must get away from Shinra again. Packed into your vehicle, you'll have to destroy incoming vehicles and helicopters.

3) Phase 3 of Anuran Suppressor fight - the escape

The chase begins! (Image via Square Enix)

This section plays out a lot like a rail shooter. You control Barret in the back seat and aim at Shinra motorcyclists and helicopters as they come in. I turned up the aiming speed all the way, just to move and shoot faster.

You can move the vehicle left and right with the right stick and aim with the left. Occasionally, you'll have to deal with clusters of bombs, so move to the last one that shows up on screen and move to the other direction as the first ones go off.

This is a pretty easy section if you keep an eye on the ground, too. Use your Overcharge on clusters of bikes or on the Helicopter. It also has a few checkpoints, so if you're defeated, you can return to that spot.

Choppers aren't too bad to deal with alone. Soon, you'll deal with both enemy types at the same time (Image via Square Enix)

The helicopter shows up the first time after the initial checkpoint for the Anuran Suppressor fight in Final Fantasy 7, and this is where the first evasion QTEs appear. At first, it's just one or two explosions, but they eventually cover your whole lane. That's when you need to keep an eye on when bombs drop so you can move in time.

Now, the cyclists can drop bombs on you, so either defeat those cyclists first or dodge in time. Before long, another helicopter will appear, and it uses multiple bomb strikes at once. When it's two at a time, you can barely push out of the way.

This is it: the final phase (Image via Square Enix)

Palmer shows up one more time, making the final part of the chase the Anuran Suppressor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It's nothing you haven't seen before. The only new thing to the chase is when you see the Weak Spot show up, immediately focus it to avoid the huge laser. Once you deplete its health, enjoy the cutscene and get back to traveling the world.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review of Square Enix’s latest masterpiece.