How to defeat the cursed gladiator in Wuthering Waves

The cursed gladiator in Wuthering Waves is a secret boss that you can find while exploring The Wastelands in Sanguis Plateus. Despite being one of the most difficult bosses in the game, the trick to defeating it is removing all of its buffs. To do so, you must find four clues left by other gladiators. Thereafter, defeat the cursed gladiator to get two Supply Chests and unlock a trophy.
This article provides the locations of all four clues you can find to remove the cursed gladiator's buffs and defeat it in Wuthering Waves.
All cursed gladiator clue locations in Wuthering Waves
Clue location 1
You can find the first clue to defeat the cursed gladiator northeast of the Dream of Cindertide: Animus. Teleport to the Dreamscape Node before flying to the large rock and defeating all the Tacet Discords. Then, go to the gladiator in the middle and investigate the glowing spot.
Clue location 2
Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in the Aspodel Barrens and head northeast. You will find a gladiator stabbing its spear into the ground near the Dark Tide river. Investigate this gladiator to get the second clue.
Clue location 3
For the third clue, you must first complete the By Sun's Burning Hand quest. Thereafter, you will find a nameless gladiator with a spear and shield in hand northeast of the Resonance Beacon in Murmurstown. Interact with it twice and offer Luminous Calendula. After this, the gladiator will disappear, and you must interact with the glowing spot on the ground to get the third clue.
Clue location 4
The last clue is located southeast of the location where the third clue was. You will find three Pilgrim's Shells near a fallen gladiator - you must defeat all three before interacting with the gladiator to get the fourth clue.
Cursed gladiator location
You can find the cursed gladiator east of the eastern Resonance Beacon in Maroonwood. Interact with the gladiator to start the battle. However, do not start fighting right away.
You will find four buffs under the cursed gladiator's HP bar. Keep dodging its attack and wait for them to disappear before engaging in battle. Once they're gone, you should be able to easily defeat this secret boss in Wuthering Waves.
Completing the challenge will give you two Supply Chests and the Immortal Severance trophy.
