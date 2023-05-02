How to defeat Frenzied Jotaz legendary beast in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor presents a cohesive story that unravels across planets like Jedha, Koboh, Coruscant, and Shattered Moon. Each planet has explorable sections that incentivize you to find various collectibles while also confronting opponents, such as human foes, droids, or legendary beasts like the Frenzied Jotaz.

Frenzied Jotaz is a purple-colored beast with yellow spots that resemble an ogre, and it can be fought on Coruscant. However, you must first unlock a special ability called Electro Dart for Cal’s companion BD-1 to open the door leading to the beast's lair.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Finding and defeating Frenzied Jotaz in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be challenging since it follows the footsteps of the soulslike games. To gain an edge in every battle, including the one with the Frenzied Jotaz on the planet Coruscant, you will need to leverage all gameplay mechanics, including Cal's Force abilities, lightsaber stances, and more.

You must head to planet Coruscant to encounter this beast. There is one more formidable enemy on this planet called D-L1t, which you can defeat. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to tackle this legendary droid. However, make sure that you unlock BD-1’s Electro Dart ability.

To do so, you must focus on the main missions in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and progress to the juncture wherein Cal will encounter the wreckage of a crashed Imperial airship in the Fogged Expanse area on a planet called Koboh. Feel free to travel to Coruscant after acquiring the ability mentioned above.

Start by heading to the Industrial Stacks region within the Coruscant Undercity. Then begin your pursuit from the Undercity Meats meditation point. Proceed to the path to the left of this meditation point and grapple onto the platform to your north. This will take you to a spot where large square meat chunks are shuttled away.

Start from the Undercity Meats meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head through the door on the opposite side of the above chunks and strike a right turn in the middle of the corridor to reach the target area. This is a square area with a locked door ahead of you.

You will spot a pole on the right side of this door and a blue, glowing electric module on its top end. Aim at this module and use BD-1’s Electro Dart to unlock the door. You will be greeted by the Frenzied Jotaz ready to attack you.

Defeating Frenzied Jotaz in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Get ready to dodge since the Frenzied Jotaz will rush at you as soon as the door opens. While it may seem aggressive, it possesses a slower attack speed that warrants quick dodges. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to dodge and parry in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

This legendary beast has the following attack patterns in its arsenal:

It unleashes a slow red attack that involves a long-range sweep of its left arm. Red attacks cannot be blocked in the game; hence it is ideal to dodge away from this move.

It can also resort to a red attack that begins with a short sweep from its left hand and concludes with a slam wherein it uses both fists.

It frequently uses a primary attack involving a quick vertical swing of both arms.

Watch out for another one of its red attacks wherein it kicks Cal with both legs.

You must also be wary of his multiple sweep attack. The first two sweeps are normal, but the third arm sweep is a red attack, which warrants a quick dodge.

Frenzied Jotaz gears up for a red attack (Image via Electronic Arts)

Although its movements may seem overwhelming, these are all slower attacks that are easy to dodge. You must focus on letting it complete its attack animations and charge at it with your lightsaber at the opportune moment. Once you defeat the beast, head inside the room where it was located to acquire the XP Essence reward.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor complements its story-focused missions by allowing you to explore its varied world. You can stray from the beaten path and partake in the collectible hunt. You can peruse this guide to find all the Force Tear locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which consists of platforming and combat challenges.

