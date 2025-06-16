Players have been looking for ways to easily defeat Scarlet in Stellar Blade. Scarlet is a Nikke, a super-soldier whom the central government has sent to battle the Raptures. The character was introduced in the Stellar Blade universe with the release of the Stellar Blade X Nikke DLC on June 11, 2025. This DLC includes a total of five missions, one of which features Scarlet as a vicious boss that players must defeat to earn special rewards.

This article explains how to defeat Scarlet in Stellar Blade X Nikkie DLC.

Scarlet in Stellar Blade boss guide

As mentioned, Scarlet in Stellar Blade is a part of the Stellar Blade X Goddess of Victory: Nikkie bundle, which costs $9.99 on Steam. To start this boss fight, you must begin the DLC and complete five requests from Scarlet, and then get all the new cosmetics, including five hairstyles and five nanosuits from Volt.

Scarlet boss fight starting cutscene in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When this is over, a cutscene will play where Scarlet is shown leaving the main game world. Thereafter, she will be available as a boss in the Boss Challenge mode that can be accessed from the main menu.

Tips and tricks to defeat Scarlet in Stellar Blade

Scarlet boss first phase in Stellar Blade X Nikke DLC (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beating Scarlet in Stellar Blade is not easy, as she is a tough opponent. Like Eve, she can use devastating melee attacks. She is fast and can attack Eve using multiple combos. Scarlet's dash attacks can be annoying as they allow her to instantly close the gaps. Healing during this boss fight can be challenging, as the only chance you have to recover health is when she is stunned.

Scarlet's boss fight also has a second phase where she will launch a series of deadly attacks after losing 90% of her health. The only thing you can do during this sequence is to avoid them as much as possible. She will also use a series of AOE attacks that will stun you if you get caught.

Scarlet boss fight second phase in Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Scarlet can leap into the air and throw an unblockable yellow attack. If you are a beginner, stay on the defensive front and use counters after dodging the rapid five-hit and four-hit combos to defeat Scarlet in Stellar Blade. Patience is key to winning the duel, where you have to observe her attack patterns and use parry or blocks.

There will be a small window between her combos, giving you a chance to deal damage or heal after creating distance. Strafe and stay away from the yellow and blue attacks, as they can take out a huge chunk of HP. When Scarlet's health is reduced to zero, the fight will end, and a scene will play.

After the intense boss battle, you will be compensated with several rewards, including Nanosuit Wandering Swordfighter Outfit, Moonlit Beauty hairstyle, and Camellia background music.

That covers our guide on how to defeat Scarlet in Stellar Blade.

