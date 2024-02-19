Players have been wondering how to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2. These are massive, cylindrical constructions that serve as vital resource bases for the Automatons. One of the two main enemy factions in the game, these massive complexes are important to the Automatons' activities, and destroying them is frequently a key goal in Sabotage Supply Base missions.

This article will go over how a player can destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2 with the help of the game-supplied specific Stratagems.

How a player can proceed to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2

Activating the Hellbomb to destroy Fuel Silo in Helldivers 2 (Image via YouTube Jason's Video Games Source/ Arrowhead Games Studios)

Fuel Silos contain the fuel that powers enemy vehicles, weaponry, and machines. Taking them down impairs the Automatons' capacity to function properly. They are instantly recognizable due to their massive size and unique form. They are generally black cylindrical constructions with red lights surrounding the base.

Steps to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2:

Locate the Fuel Silo: Track down a massive dark cylinder with red lights at the base. Positioning: Carefully approach the Silo as the process of bombing these fuel reserves require proximity. Calling in the bomb: A new Stratagem called "Hellbomb" comes up when in close vicinity. Call it down near the silo. Clearing the area: Enemies will prioritize eliminating the Hellbomb. Remove all dangers quickly. Arming the bomb: Interact with the Hellbomb Terminal to start the countdown of the bomb drop sequence. Gaining distance to Fuel Silo: The Hellbomb has a huge explosion radius. Find secure cover far enough away while maintaining a clear line of sight to guarantee the Hellbomb detonates. Destruction of Fuel Silo: After the countdown, the Hellbomb bursts, destroying the Silo and all of its enemies.

Players have attempted to destroy Fuel Silos with weapon Stratagems like various rifles and Bombs like Airstrikes, which are essential amongst other important combat tips in Helldivers 2. However, they were unable to even put a dent on it.

As it stands, players might need a lot of airstrike hits or bombs to destroy one silo and as such, it is recommended to utilize the proprietary Stratagem that the game offers to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2.

