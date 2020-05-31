Enjoy the open world of GTA 5. Image: gamers hood. Underwater. Image: YouTube.

GTA 5 is packed with a lot of missions that you need to fulfill. When you are tired accomplishing the missions, you can explore the open world the game has to offer. From playing golf to skydiving, just take a chill pill! You can even dive in Michael’s pool or go sea diving. So, dive in GTA 5 to dive underwater!

How to dive in GTA 5

Here is how you can dive in GTA 5 using your computer

1. Water Body

It goes without saying that you need to find a water body in order to dive. You need not be worried about that as the world of GTA 5 is surrounded with water on all sides, so it would not be difficult for you to find one.

2. Enter the water

Once you spot the water body you can simply walk towards it and your character will automatically start swimming once the water goes beyond his head.

3. Use WASD

You can use the WASD keys to navigate your way in the water.

· “W”- Forward.

· “A”- Left.

· “S”- Backward.

· “D”- Right.

Advertisement

4. Fast Swimming

To swim faster, just click the Shift key repeatedly.

5. Defending

Defend yourself against a shark. Image: YouTube.

You can defend against sharks, while swimming, using your knife, as that the only weapon you can use underwater. You can equip yourself with the knife by pressing the Tab button and you can attack using the “R” key.

6. Dive

In order to dive below the surface of water, just press the Spacebar.

7. Swim Underwater

Use the following keys in order to swim underwater.

· Left Shift – To swim forward.

· “S” and Left Shift – To swim up to the surface.

· “W” and Left Shift – To dive further below.

· “A” – To go left underwater.

· “D” – To go right underwater.

8. Health Check

Use "S" and Left Shift to reach the surface. Image: YouTube

You have to keep a watch on the light blue meter situated right beside your character’s health (bottom left corner of the screen). You have to make sure to reach the surface of the water before the light blue meter runs out. Use the “S” and Left Shift keys to do this.