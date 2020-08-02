How to download GTA 5 on laptop in August 2020

As one of the most successful games of all-time, GTA V has managed to be a mainstay in gaming, even after seven years since its release. It is no surprise that the game continues to sell a lot across many platforms, all thanks to its popularity and gameplay.

GTA V is one of Rockstar's most ambitious projects, and for the first time in the series, players got to play the game with three different protagonists. This provided a much-needed change in the gameplay and added a lot of room in the story for creativity.

The GTA experience was further enhanced by the introduction of GTA Online, which has gone on to become an industry juggernaut. GTA Online has become one of Rockstar's most valuable properties.

At its peak, GTA Online was reportedly netting Rockstar upwards of $500,000 per day as a result of in-game purchases such as Shark Cards.

How to download GTA V on Laptop in August 2020

GTA V remains one of the highest-selling games on the PC, even in 2020. There are a couple of popular options for players to get a copy of GTA V for their desktop or laptop.

Steam has been the most popular marketplace for PC players. It runs a lot of great discounts and sales throughout the year, and players can usually get their hands on quality games for reasonable prices.

Download Link from Steam

Advertisement

One of the other options is the Epic Games Store, which even offered GTA V: Premium Edition as a free game earlier this year.

Download Link from Epic Games Store

GTA V is one of the highest-selling video games in the history of the industry and is a quality game to play in 2020. Combined with GTA Online, the game is an extremely value-for-money purchase.