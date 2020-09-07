How to download GTA IV The Ballad of Gay Tony: Step by step guide and installation tips

GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony was part of the Episodes from Liberty City DLC for GTA IV and is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. The game follows the story of legendary nightclub owner Anthony "Gay Tony" Prince and his trusty bodyguard and protagonist, Luis Lopez.

GTA IV was one of the most divisive entries in the series due to its departure from the light-hearted tone of the previous games. In a bid to let players have a more light-hearted experience, The Ballad of Gay Tony was released as a DLC.

The game was decidedly more humorous and did not take itself too seriously. However, that does not mean that the game is disposable, as it is honestly one of the most underrated titles in the series.

Despite some players complaining about too many helicopter missions, GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony is still a great experience from start to end.

How to download GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony

GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony is unfortunately not available as a standalone title, but must be purchased as part of the GTA IV: The Complete Edition on Steam. The Complete Edition also contains the Lost and Dammned DLC along with Grand Theft Auto IV.

The entire package is an extremely value-for-money purchase as it delivers three excellent games for a fairly reasonable price. In order to download games from Steam, players will need to have a Steam account to play games.

Follow these steps to create your Steam account:

Visit the Steam Store, link here. Select "Login" from the top of the screen. Under "Create," select "Join Steam" and create an account by following the instructions. Once complete, select the "Install Steam" button from the home screen. Once the download finishes, simply log in using your new credentials.

Once logged in, follow these steps to purchase a copy of GTA IV: The Complete Edition:

From the game's page on Steam, select "Add to Cart." Select "Purchase for Myself" and complete the payment process.

Once the payment process is complete and successful, the game will show up in your Library.

Minimum Requirements: