How to download GTA 4 for Windows 10 PC

GTA IV received mixed reactions from the fans upon launch but is now regarded as one of the best games in the series.

The game is available for a reasonable price on online marketplaces like Steam.

GTA 4's Niko Bellic

GTA 4 was a very different affair than the previous entries in the franchise and was a bold move by Rockstar Games. It retained the signature satire that the franchise is known for and some of its humour but ditched the glitz and glorification of the criminal life.

GTA 4 puts you in the shoes of Niko Bellic, an Eastern European immigrant who is a former soldier and has his past riddled with violence. The story is a much more grounded affair and does not include missions like stealing a jet pack from a government facility, like in GTA: Andreas.

The grounded approach of the game was reflected in the gameplay of GTA 4. The cars drove very differently than the previous games, ditching the Arcade style driving and more akin to a driving sim.

How to download GTA 4 on Windows 10 PC

GTA IV on Steam

Although GTA IV divided the fans of the franchise with its much more grounded and methodical approach, it is now regarded as one of the best in the series.

The game is available on various online marketplaces like Steam, for a reasonable price. GTA IV: The Complete Edition comes with the Episodes from Liberty City expansion that included The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

The DLC expansions are quality open-world games that can stand independent of the main game.

Download Link for GTA IV: The Complete Edition On Steam

GTA IV introduced a lot of game mechanics that would be used in GTA V as well, such as the Mobile Phone. The in-game phone is an essential part of the GTA V experience, especially GTA: Online.

The game has perhaps the best narrative in the franchise and is still a great game to play, nearly 12 years after its release.