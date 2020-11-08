How to download GTA Liberty City Stories: Step-by-step guide

GTA Liberty City Stories is one of the most underrated titles in the series as it was more of a spin-off in the series rather than a full-fledged sequel in the GTA franchise.

The game was just as polished and as fulfilling a GTA experience as some of the mainline entries in the series. It was initially launched as a PlayStation Portable exclusive in 2006 and was later ported to the PlayStation 2.

GTA Liberty City Stories, which was originally designed for a handheld console, can feel a bit clunky in terms of controls. It is now available on Android and iOS devices, and with it being originally designed for handheld devices, it is a perfect fit for mobile gaming.

The game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices.

How to download GTA Liberty City Stories: Download guide

To download the game on the Google Play Store, follow these steps:

Look for the game on the Google Play Store (link here). Complete the purchase using any of the different payment methods. Download the app and play.

The download shouldn't take too long as the file size is relatively small, but the additional downloads might take a while.

To download the game on the App Store, follow these steps:

Look for the game on the App Store. Complete the purchase with the default payment method attached to the Apple ID. Download the app and play.

GTA Liberty City Stories takes players back to the East Coast in the titular city and puts them in the shoes of a returning character in GTA, Toni Cipriani. The game has shorter and more streamlined missions, as it was designed for handheld gaming.

This game, along with GTA Chinatown Wars, is perhaps the mobile game from the franchise that has been optimized quite well for mobile gaming. As a result, they tend to feel more fulfilling than some of the other games on the platform.