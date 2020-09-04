How to download GTA San Andreas on PC in September 2020: Step by step guide 

GTA San Andreas is one of the most seminal entries in the GTA franchise and in the open-world genre as well. Rockstar leaned heavily on the RPG elements of the game this time around, even letting players sculpt CJ's appearance to an insane degree.

Players truly felt immersed in the world of GTA San Andreas, and as a result, the game is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. The open-world of San Andreas that contained Los Santos and neighboring cities was such as success that Rockstar chose to return to it in 2013's GTA V.

GTA San Andreas, tonally, was a lot of things at once. On one hand, it was a story of gang warfare and betrayal, and on the other, it dealt with government conspiracies and a lot more.

The game was an enjoyable roller-coaster throughout and is still prevalent in 2020.

How to download GTA San Andreas on PC?

GTA San Andreas on Steam

GTA San Andreas, being one of the most popular games even in 2020, is available on Steam. The game can be downloaded for a reasonable price as a standalone game or as part of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

The trilogy pack also contains Vice City and GTA III, which together make for a great value-for-money package. To download games from Steam, players will need a Steam account as well as the Steam App on their PC.

To do so, visit the Steam official website and follow these instructions:

Select "Login" from the top of the screen. Under "Create," select "Join Steam" and create an account by following the instructions. Once complete, select the "Install Steam" button from the home screen. Once the download finishes, simply log in using your new credentials.

Advertisement

Once logged in with your Steam Account, look for GTA San Andreas in the search bar and purchase the game using any one of the various payment methods.

The game will show up in your Library once the purchase is complete, and you can launch the game from the Library itself.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods. So before calling them 'noobs,' remember you were in their shoes not long ago.