Released way back in 2002, GTA: Vice City is an action induced game, based in Miami, which boasts a huge fan following all over the world. GTA: Vice City, like the other GTA games offers an exciting open world to discover.

The main character in GTA: Vice City is Tommy Vercetti, who goes on to build a criminal empire after being released from prison. Follow his footsteps around the fictional land of Vice City, to kill and conquer. The storyline of the game will surely keep you engaged.

Like other GTAs, you can travel in GTA: Vice City by walking or by driving vehicles. From fancy cars to motorbikes to aircrafts, there are many vehicles that you can choose to ride.

If you get tired of all the killing and strategic heists then you can choose to relax by indulging yourself in watching local performances or by delivering pizza!

You can also enjoy side missions and use various cheats to make the game more fun and interesting.

How to download GTA: Vice City

Visit this link. Buy GTA: Vice City and add it to your cart.

3. Go to the top right hand corner and open your cart.

4. Select "Purchase for myself".

5. Create an account on Steam, if you do not have an account already.

Create an account or sign in.

6. After successfully creating an account, you will have to pay for the game.

7. Enter your card details and buy it.

Pay and buy!

8. Now, GTA: Vice City is all yours.

You can choose to download and install it anytime you want and enjoy the game!

If you are a gamer, then you must have played GTA: Vice City by now. So, revisit this good old game which is sure to evoke the nostalgic memories of your childhood.