How to download GTA Vice City on laptop in September 2020: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

GTA Vice City is perhaps the most beloved entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and fans have been demanding a return to the city ever since the game's release in 2002. This title separates itself from the rest of the series by being set in an earlier era, the 80s, making for a decidedly different experience.

Vice City took inspiration from the real-life city of Miami, and thus was born one of the gaming community's most beloved open-world settings. Rockstar Games went all out with the game and acquired some of the best music from the 80s as the soundtrack for GTA Vice City.

The title was a resounding success, and players still flock a game that many consider one of the best in the series. It is currently available on Steam for PC and priced reasonably.

How to download GTA Vice City from Steam

GTA Vice City on Steam

To download the game from Steam, players will need an account on Steam, as well as to download the Steam app on their PCs.

Follow these steps to create an account and download Steam:

1) Visit the official Steam Store link here.

2) Select login from the top of the screen.

Create an account on Steam

Advertisement

3) Create an account by selecting Join Steam, and follow the instructions.

4) After creating an account, download Steam for your PC by pressing the Install Steam button next to login.

5) Launch the Steam app and log in with your new Steam credentials.

Once logged in, follow these steps to download GTA Vice City on your PC:

1) Look for Grand Theft Auto Vice City

2) Once on the game page, select the version of the game that you require and Add to Cart. It is also available as part of a trilogy with Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas.

3) Complete the payment process by using any one of the various payment methods available on the screen.

4) Launch the game from the Library once the game has finished downloading.

Minimum system requirements for GTA Vice City: