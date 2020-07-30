How to download latest GTA 5 version for PC

GTA V is simply one of the biggest games of all-time, and not just in terms of sales. The game has been able to stay relevant for nearly seven years at this point and is still selling copies worldwide across many platforms.

There are only a few games with the staying power of GTA V, and for a game that came out in 2013, it still manages to attract a rather large fanbase. This is, in major part, due to GTA Online.

GTA Online is one of Rockstar's biggest successes, with them being able to create an evolving experience that offers a lot to the player in terms of value. It is one of Rockstar's biggest money-makers despite it being a free component of GTA V.

GTA Online does not require an additional purchase and will come along with a copy of GTA V. It is a constantly evolving experience that receives updates periodically.

How to download latest GTA V version for PC

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/9KRfm7sJHA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

The game is due to receive a couple of updates later this year, which will shake things up quite significantly. One smaller update is planned for the Summer and a much larger update that will feature possibly a new Heist and an entirely new location, is expected to come later this year.

In case some players haven't begun playing GTA Online yet, this is the perfect time to get into the game. With the new updates, a large portion of the fanbase will be returning to the game.

The game is an expansive online experience that spans across several genres and has an extensive number of match types. There is something for everyone in the game: from team deathmatches to crazy, inventive Races.

Download Link from Steam

Players can download the latest version of GTA V along with GTA Online from Steam, and the game will update automatically once the updates roll in.