How to download Minecraft 1.16.200.56 Beta: Step-by-step guide for Windows, Xbox One, and Android

The months leading up to a major update in Minecraft are always an exciting time for players, as Mojang likes to make some of the new content available bit by bit. This way, they ensure that all the features in the update are polished to a great degree and that players have enough to look forward to.

Minecraft's Beta versions allow gamers to play some of the new features planned for the update and provide direct feedback to the devs. However, players must remember a few key points when downloading the Beta version of Minecraft.

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work in progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while they're previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

How to download Minecraft 1.16.200.56 Beta?

To join the Beta in Minecraft, simply follow these steps:

On Xbox One/Windows 10:

Go to the Store app on Xbox One or a Windows 10 PC. Search for the Xbox Insider Hub app. Download and install the Xbox Insider Hub. Launch the Xbox Insider Hub. Navigate to Insider content > Minecraft Beta. Select Join.

On Android:

Purchase the game on the Google Play Store. In the description, click the "Join Beta" link and then click the "Become a Tester" button. Wait for an update to show up on the Google Play Store. Play the game.

The Beta version of the game is a little rough around the edges as the developers are still working out all the features in the game.

