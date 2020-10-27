How to download Minecraft full version: Step-by-step guide for PCs

Minecraft, ever since it first arrived on the scene, has gone from strength to strength. To the point that it is one of the highest-selling video games of all-time. It is no surprise that Minecraft has been able to stay relevant through the years, given its massive popularity.

One of the biggest reasons Minecraft has been such a massive success is its universal appeal to both younger audiences and adults. To kids, Minecraft presents a fun and accessible way to experience videogames, and for adults, it is a gratifying, in-depth experience that is truly freeing.

Minecraft can be downloaded straight from the official website, and you will need a Microsoft account in order to play this title.

Guide to download Minecraft full version for PC

To download Minecraft Java Edition for your PC, follow these steps:

Visit the official website Look for Minecraft under "Games" (link here) Select "Buy Now" from the top corner of the screen Complete the payment process The download will begin shortly

You can also elect to try a Free Trial of Minecraft in case you're not sure whether it is really the game for you. You will also need to update the game regularly to enjoy all the new content and recieve bug fixes and the like.

This game usually updates automatically, but if it doesn't, then you can update it manually by following these steps:

Open the Minecraft Launcher (download link here). On the right of the "Play" button, select "Latest Release." The game will then download the updates if there are any.

The Java Edition differs from the other versions ever so slightly, but it has become the most popular way to experience Minecraft today.

