How to download Minecraft Java Edition Snapshots: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Minecraft appeared as an interesting little indie title back in 2009 and piqued everyone's interest with its blocky art style and vintage feel.

Once players actually got to playing Minecraft, it was apparent that the game was way deeper and intricate than players had anticipated.

Minecraft seamlessly connects gameplay systems to create one cohesive gameplay experience. It truly is a wonder of game development and the fact that Mojang keeps adding elements to the game to make the experience even better is something that the community has always appreciated.

Rolling out minor changes in Minecraft is a huge deal as even the slightest bug or glitch can ruin the game experience. Therefore, to get direct feedback on glitches, bugs or crashes, Mojang releases Snapshots.

Snapshots are essentially testing versions of Minecraft loaded with new, planned features for the update so that players can provide direct feedback.

How to download Minecraft Java Edition Snapshots

While other versions of the game (Bedrock) do the same through the beta, Java Edition receives Snapshots. Players can play the game and provide direct feedback to Mojang if they encounter any issues while playing.

To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Minecraft Launcher.

2. Select the "Installations" tab.

3. Toggle "Enable Snapshots".

This will download and install the latest Minecraft Snapshot available. Players can then proceed to provide direct feedback by trying out the game.

Mojang has just released a new Snapshot of the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, and players can try out some of the new features planned for the update.

The Caves and Cliffs update for Minecraft is set to launch in mid-2021. No exact release date has been confirmed by Mojang yet.

