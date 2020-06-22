How to Download Minecraft Pocket Edition APK

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is a version of the game specifically designed for handheld devices like Android and iOS.

The android version of the game can be downloaded and purchased from Google Play Store.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft is one of the biggest gaming sensations of all time and is the second-highest selling videogame in history, only behind Tetris.

When the game was released back in 2009, its unique art and inventive gameplay endeared it to many fans. However, nobody anticipated the kind of success it has achieved since then.

Although Minecraft had been solid from the start, the developers of the game- Mojang Studios- released several updates that drastically improved the experience over time. A little over a decade later, the game is still immensely popular and remains one of the most beloved titles in history.

The game was initially a standalone version for portable devices but it can now be played across Android and iOS devices as well as on the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

Minecraft currently has multiple versions, with the most popular one being the Minecraft: Pocket Edition, which was specifically made for handheld devices like Android and iOS.

How to Download Minecraft: Pocket Edition on Android

Minecraft on Google Play Store

Minecraft is available for purchase on Google Play Store and can be bought from either your PC or your mobile device. You can purchase the game on your PC if your Google Account is linked to your phone.

Download Link for Minecraft on Android

The game experience is just as smooth on Android and iOS devices as it is on PC and Consoles. It also features the same game modes- Creative and Survival- and is endlessly fun.

Minecraft is simply one of the most innovative ideas in gaming and it gives players the freedom to accomplish anything they set their mind to. An open-world game in every sense of the word, creativity in Minecraft is only restricted to your imagination.