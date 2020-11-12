How to download Minecraft Trial on PC, Android, and PS4: Step-by-step guide

Back in 2009, not many people could have predicted that Minecraft would transform into the proper cultural phenomenon that it has become today.

The franchise has not only been able to support the original Minecraft game but has also spawned a number of other great products.

Minecraft's rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary as it has been able to transcend the boundaries of PC gaming. The game is available on a large selection of platforms that includes mobile devices and consoles.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition, now simply known as "Minecraft", is available for download on mobile devices. This version of the game takes after the Bedrock version of the game.

For players who are still not sure whether they want to purchase the game or not, there is also a Trial version that they can try out before buying the full version of Minecraft.

How to download Minecraft Trial on PC, Android, and PS4

Select "Try it Free"

To download the Trial Version on PC, simply follow these steps:

Visit the official Minecraft website (link here). Hover over "Games". Select Minecraft. Select "Try it Free". Select the desired platform (PC/Android/PS4).

Alternatively, players can also directly visit the Google Play Store to download Minecraft Trial on Android devices. (download link here).

Free Demo on PS4

Similarly, players can also visit the PlayStation Store and download the Trial by following these steps on their PS4:

Go to the PlayStation Store. Look for Minecraft. Select "Try Free Demo" to download Minecraft Trial.

This version of the game is a timed demo, which means that the play will have all the features available in the full version right from the start but players will only have access to the game for a limited amount of time.

