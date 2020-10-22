How to download Minecraft Trial version: Step-by-step guide for PC and Android devices

Minecraft took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2009 and hasn't relaxed its grip on the gaming market ever since. To this day, Minecraft remains one of the most popular games on any platform and one that is enjoyed across the globe.

The game has even transcended the boundaries of casual gaming and is being used as a tool for education across many schools. Minecraft has been nothing short of a global phenomenon, and it continues to grow year after year.

Minecraft can be downloaded straight from the official website and can be purchased using a number of payment methods. However, if this the player's first time playing Minecraft and not sure whether they would enjoy the experience, they can always download the trial version for free.

Also Read: 5 things about Cyberpunk 2077 that has the fanbase excited.

How to download Minecraft Trial version

Minecraft's Trial Version is available for free so that players can make up their minds whether they would want to purchase the game or not. To download the Minecraft Trial version, follow these steps:

Go to the official Minecraft website, link here. Hover over "Games" Select Minecraft Select "Try it Free" from the top of the page Select from either version of the game (PS4, Android, PC)

Download Link

Advertisement

The Minecraft free trial is available on Windows 10, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita. Trial length varies depending on the device in use.

The Java Edition of Minecraft also has a trial version, and the player only needs scroll down to find the download link for the same. After the file has been downloaded, follow these steps to play Minecraft:

Open Minecraft.msi to run the installer Follow the instructions Play the game

Download Link

Also Read: Xbox App now allows players to stream Xbox One games on iPhone and iPad