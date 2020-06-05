How to download PC Minecraft worlds to Pocket Edition

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is the mobile phone version of the original game on PC.

Worlds created on the PC version of the game can be transferred over to Pocket Edition using the app WorldtoPE.

Minecraft is without a doubt, one of the biggest gaming sensations of all time. It has even surpassed Tetris, once considered the best selling video game ever made.

Minecraft is truly the definition of an open-world game. It stands testament to the fact that good gameplay will trump everything else when it comes to video games.

This is truly a commendable feat in development and follows the "if you can think it, you can do it" motto that so many other video games have tried to follow in the past. However, Minecraft surpasses all of them in its sheer genius and design.

How to convert worlds from Minecraft on PC to Pocket Edition on Android

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft was released as a PC game initially and was later designed for consoles as well. It saw huge commercial success in both those spheres and was received very positively by gaming enthusiasts.

The developers of the game, Mojang Studios, recognized the potential of mobile gaming and released a version for mobile phones called Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

Minecraft PE, as it is popularly known, was a success on mobile phones as well, as it is perfect to play on the go.

Players have created very detailed worlds on their PC version of the game. Now, they want to play it on their Android devices as well.

That is where WorldtoPE comes in. WorldtoPE is a third-party app that converts your desktop worlds from Minecraft on PC, to the Pocket Edition. This enables you to play the same worlds on your Android device.

However, keep in mind that Inventories, Chests and Mobs are not transferred over to Pocket Edtion from the desktop version of the game.

