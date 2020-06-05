GTA 4: How to download for PC

GTA 4 was a much more grounded and gritty affair, which divided public opinion upon its release.

The game has now come to be loved by the majority of the video game community.

(picture credits: the verge)

Rockstar Games had perfected the GTA formula by the time GTA 4 was released. However, Rockstar wanted to go down a different route with the tone of GTA 4.

The tone of GTA IV was a much grittier and grounded affair than the flashy explosions and government conspiracies in GTA: San Andreas.

The story of GTA IV was set in Liberty City. Players took control of Niko Bellic, an Eastern-European immigrant fresh off the boat in Liberty City. His story was told in a much more authentic way.

The classic GTA humor and sarcasm was present throughout the game, with even a special appearance from popular comedian Ricky Gervais, in a comedy club.

How to Download GTA 4 On PC

GTA 4 on Steam

The game is available to download on most online libraries such as Steam. The game is available along with its 2 great DLCs: The Lost and The Dammned and The Ballad of Gay Tony on Steam. Download link here.

The game is well worth its reasonable price on Steam, as GTA 4 is an under-appreciated game that deserves a lot more acclaim. The game's tone might catch you off-guard in the beginning, but it is sure to catch up once you progress further in the game.

The game's more gritty and grounded feel was not just restricted to the narrative, but the gameplay as well. Cars handled much more akin to a Simulation game than the previous games, which had an Arcade feel.

The vehicles were a lot heavier and were tougher around corners. More skills were required from the player to drive efficiently. The game was ultimately praised for its ambitious nature but the fanbase got divided in the beginning.

