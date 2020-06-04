(picture credits: dexerto)

GTA: San Andreas was released in 2004, and is now considered a cultural landmark in gaming. The vast scope of the open-world, the number of side missions you can engage in, among other things, have never been seen before.

Players take control of Carl Johnson (CJ), a man returning to his city only to find out that his mother has been killed in a drive-by shooting. Soon enough, he finds himself in the middle of a gang-war and government conspiracies.

Los Santos and other neighboring cities such as San Fierro were already available for the player to freely roam in. The sheer size and scale of San Andreas was the next step in the evolution of the open-world genre that Rockstar attempted with GTA: Vice City.

Players could go to the gym to put muscle on CJ, or go cycling up and down the ramp in the cities' many skate parks or compete in low-rider competitions. GTA: San Andreas is still being played today by a large chunk of the gaming community.

Also Read: "The Last of Us Part II Leaks Have Not Affected Pre-Orders" says Playstation CEO.

How to Download GTA San Andreas on PC

GTA: San Andreas on Steam

One of the great things about being a gamer in 2020 is the ability to access games via vast digital libraries such as Steam. Steam offers good discounts on the titles available in their store and is possibly the best way to play games on PC.

GTA: San Andreas is available on Steam right now, and can be bought from the store for download.

The game was released back in 2004 and received major critical acclaim, as well as being one of the most commercially successful games of all time. GTA: San Andreas is truly one of gaming's treasured video games, and is something that no gamer should miss out on.

Advertisement

Also Read: GTA 5 PC System Requirements