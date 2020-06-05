GTA Online: Check out the Twitch Prime benefits

GTA: Online's primary objective is to grow bigger in terms of the property you own, in order to unlock bigger missions.

Twitch Prime benefits involve exclusive discounts, exclusive in-game items and lots more.

GTA: Online Diamond Casino Heist can be played with a Twitch Prime membership

GTA: Online is one greatest playgrounds for the most chaotic of players in any online game. It is brilliant in terms of scope, scale and just the massive amount of content it has to offer.

There is plenty to be won in GTA: Online and it will be a long time before you can purchase and acquire everything the game has to offer. Players will constantly look to one-up the competition by any means necessary.

If your friend buys a high-end apartment, you would want to buy a penthouse on top of the Diamon Casino in Los Santos. The primary objective of GTA: Online is to constantly grow and acquire more as you become more powerful.

There are plenty of ways to get a leg-up, however one of the more popular ways in GTA: Online to get extra benefits is through Twitch Prime.

What is Twitch Prime? What are the benefits for GTA: Online?

GTA: Online Twitch Prime Benefits can be availed from the GTA Online Twitch Prime website

Twitch Prime is a subscription that is part of Amazon Prime, and offers a bunch of exclusive content and perks to its subscribers. It also includes bonus games and channel subscriptions at no additional cost to be used on any partner or affiliate channels.

Twitch Prime is a great subscription to have if you spend a considerable amount of time watching streams on Twitch. In case you already have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get a Twitch Prime subscription as well.

Twitch Prime offers massive benefits for GTA: Online users such as:

Pixel Pete's Arcade Property, which is required to play the Diamon Casino Heist (the biggest heist in the game)

$1,000,000 GTA$ every month you play

Exclusive discounts

Shark Cards Value increased by 15%, etc.

The Twitch Prime membership is a no-brainer if you already have an Amazon Prime membership. If you do, the Twitch Prime subscription can be availed of at no extra cost.