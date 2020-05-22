How to earn money in GTA 5 Online?

GTA Online

GTA Online took the gaming world by storm when it was released in October 2013. Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA) provides a wonderful experience.

In the game, up to 30 players freely roam across a recreation of the single-player world and join lobbies to complete jobs that are either story-driven or cooperative in nature. Players in GTA create a new character specific to the online world.

After GTA 5 went free on the Epic Games Store for a week, the online scene was flooded with a plethora of players.

One of the essential aspects about GTA Online is money. It is hard to earn money in GTA Online, so here are some ways by which one can make money in the game.

How to earn money in GTA Online?

#1 Heists

Heist is the best way to make money in GTA Online (especially the Pacific Standard Heist). Heists tend to have a high payout. One can earn a lot of cash by making heists efficiently.

#2 Vehicle Cargo

There is a massive payout in Vehicle Cargo in GTA. But it requires some investments.

One needs to have an office and vehicle warehouses. Moreover, one would have to fill the warehouses with ten different standard and mid-range cars with no duplicates. Every successful mission leads to a top-range car.

#3 Time Trials

Time Trials are free to roam races against the timer in GTA that require players to complete races in a given time to earn money.

#4 Daily Objectives

Players in GTA generally look over the daily objectives. These tasks take minimal efforts, and one can earn up to $ 30000 a day by just completing three daily objective tasks.

#5 Other Resources

There are many other ways by which one can make money in GTA, such as contract jobs, races, etc. However, the above mentioned ways offer a significant amount of money.