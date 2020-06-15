How to earn more money with GTA Gunrunning feature?

Gunrunning is a complex change that has been introduce in the GTA game.

However, with a bunker, a player can earn up to $ 2 million in-game money in GTA every day.

The GTA Online Gunrunning feature in the game offers players the opportunity to engage with a whole new avenue of primary criminal operations. Gunrunning is a complex change in the game, and fans are split about how tough it is to find the best things and run simultaneously. It's costly, too!

In GTA, if you are not able to take the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack from Paleto Bay forest, there is a second bunker you can find to earn money. But it costs around $1,165,000, which means that when it comes to manufacturing delivery, you are in a disadvantage. Moreover, in the Paleto Bay Forest, dangerous missions such as dune buggies are nearly impossible to accomplish with any degree of certainty.

How to make money in the Gunrunning feature in GTA?

To deliver the manufacturing weapons in Gunrunning with a profit, firstly the Paleto bunker needs to be removed. Then you have to repurchase all updates and buy Chuumash; the good thing in this regard is that they're 40% off.

Now just walk around and try some races and fights. Come back to your bunker and look at your security screen. By doing these simple things, even if you are in no mood to play, you will get money every 2.5 hours.

With the bunker in GTA, you can easily earn up to $ 2 million or so a day, probably more with an MC. It is a pretty good deal if you're going to get over $ 350K by literally doing nothing but sitting idle for hours, except doing 2.5 hours' worth of money-earning work in just ten minutes.

In GTA's Gunrunning update, keep in mind these things to earn decent money:

1) Avoid unnecessary spending and purchasing of stuff that don't make you big money.

2) Take advantage of profitable weeks like the weeks when you get double pay for relatively easy work.