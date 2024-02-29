How to easily beat Dyne in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Long-time fans of FF7 knew that you’d have to beat Dyne in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Once Barret’s best friend, the drama between the two won't be explored in this article, nor the fate of Corel. We’ll only focus on the boss fight and how to overcome the other gun-armed man in the world of Gaia. This is a fight that, like in FF7 on the PSX, you have to engage in one-on-one. However, unlike that game, your party levels up more or less together.

So even if you weren’t using Barret regularly, you can handle this fight pretty easily. We’ll go over any tips and weaknesses you can exploit to easily beat Dyne in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This guide will also not feature video, so you don’t get spoiled on the emotional cutscenes before and after.

Disclaimer: This guide features spoilers for an important moment and boss in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Defeating Dyne in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

If you want to beat Dyne, be prepared to handle a wide assortment of attacks (Image via Square Enix)

When it's time to beat Dyne in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’re going into this fight alone. So make sure your Folio board for Barret has been updated. Unfortunately, this is one of the few fights I didn’t cast Assess in. However, Dyne is weak to Fire, which makes me glad I equipped him with Fire Materia earrings for this fight. You’ll have lots of rubble to hide behind in the fight, and you’ll need it.

Phase 1

The early parts of the Dyne boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth feature lots of machine gun fire alongside the occasional Firebomb launch. He’ll also fire an electric cone in front of him, Paralyzing Blast, which does exactly as it says, provided it hits you. If you interrupt his attacks, you can Pressure him as well. I waited until he was doing Firebomb and used the Overcharge attack to pressure and Fira to deal lots of stagger while it was up.

At around 75%, you’ll see the first cutscene of the fight, resulting in several red energy fields being put down on the ground. They explode when you come into contact with them, so avoid that during the Dyne fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Dyne's laser easily destroys your protection (Image via Square Enix)

Another new attack appears: Repentance. Dyne channels a powerful laser beam for this attack in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If it hits a pile of rubble, it will destroy it, so either use those for cover or stand in the open and dodge to keep safe. Both are solid ideas. His Firebombs also cover more ground now.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the Dyne fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also introduces Point Blank. Like Barret’s Charging Uppercut, Dyne rushes in. However, he moves faster and comes from farther away. You can avoid it, but it takes split-second timing. He just keeps using these attacks, so whittle him down, nice and slow, interrupting when you can so that you increase the Stagger gauge.

Around 60%, the Dyne boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth changes again. After the cutscene, Barret’s friend receives a massive upgrade in a giant arm made of junk. There’s no more junk to hide behind, as he almost immediately opens with a wide-arcing attack, Heedless Swing.

Get ready for a whole new annoying suite of attacks! (Image via Square Enix)

He can also change the junk into four tentacles to try and repeatedly zap you with Phantom Ray. Keep dodge rolling out of the way of these strikes as they go on for quite a few moments in this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boss fight. Paralyzing Wave has a new pattern, arcing in curving wires out from him. It takes a much larger space and is harder to avoid. With a quick Maximum Fury, you can take these out while they’re attacking.

Hidden Barb is an attack that chases you and knocks you up. He can do this back-to-back as well. I was very bad at dodging them, but I imagine they can be blocked. What you can do during this is to use attacks like Maximum Fury and target the Scrap-Whips while they’re attacking to easily shred them.

He also adds a massive downward strike: Executioner. After this, he has to re-acquire his junk, so take the time to unleash your fiery attacks on him. If this weren’t stressful enough, the Dyne fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also has Annihilation Beam. It’s a Dragon Ball Z-esque wave of energy blasts that repeatedly fire out.

One last push and your close friend drops (Image via Square Enix)

Phase 3

Toward the last bits of Dyne’s health, he’ll use Undying Rage, another multi-laser-beam attack. He focuses on one spot, though, so it’s easy to target the Scrap-Whips and destroy them. I never did stagger this boss, either. In the end, he was almost completely staggered, so I just fired a Limit Break to defeat him.

Defeating him gains you the following rewards:

900 EXP

10 AP

50 Party EXP

1,200 Gil

From here, watch the tragic cutscenes play out, and then begin an exciting escape from Corel Prison. We won’t spoil that, as it’s a separate encounter contained within this area. This fight is another example of why my beginner’s tips recommend plenty of material, as I poorly put mine together for this fight.