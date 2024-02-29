How to easily complete Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the sidequests you’ll be able to pick up in the Junon Grasslands region. While you aren’t required to do this mission, it’s worth it if you want to build a bond with Tifa and also gain some much-needed experience and other rewards. It’s a lengthy quest, depending on what content you have done while exploring the Junon Grasslands.

This quest begins near Crow’s Nest, so you may need to have already completed another Junon sidequest before undertaking Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We’ll go over everything you need to know to get this mission wrapped up easily.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Chapter 4 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Steps to easily complete Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak to the society members and head to the condor’s hunting spot to search for prey

Head up the mountain and learn of the condor's plight (Image via Square Enix)

Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unlocks on the mountain just south of Crow’s Nest. You just have to follow the path up, while in the little outpost, and you’ll come across this one. However, there are some things you will likely need to do first. It appears that you need to do the When Words Won’t Do sidequest first to head to this area.

You may also need to complete The Hardest Sell first, which is another quest for this part of Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Another important facet of this quest is that you need to have a Chocobo - specifically, one that can scale mountains. That means you also need to have taken the time to complete Stuck in a Rut, to get the local Black Chocobo.

Once you’ve done these, head up the mountain and learn that the condor’s food is being stolen by a powerful fiend. Agree to help and build your relationship with Tifa once it’s all done. This is especially useful if you want to take Tifa on a date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

2) Use your chocobo to follow the scent and claim the stolen prize

Here's the next location (Image via Square Enix)

If you’ve done some exploring, the next step of Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is simple. Head to the nearby chocobo stop and run south to the hunting grounds, or fast travel there directly if you can.

Call your Chocobo and use it to run towards the cow. Approach it quietly until it runs away. Now, it’s time to use the chocobo to track its scent. Use the scent ability and just follow along wherever it leads for Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

You’ll also have to defeat some fiends that pursue the cow, but they’re no great threat. Defeat the Ignilisks and keep up the pace. Before you can rescue the cow, a strange fiend picks it up and carries it off into the mountains.

3) Pursue and defeat the fiend that stole the condor’s dinner

This is a fast-moving dragon, but you can overwhelm it with damage (Image via Square Enix)

Once again, you need to use your chocobo’s scent-tracking power for Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s going to lead you up into the mountains, so head into the dark area and get ready for a battle. Once you get to the fiend’s lair, you’ll have to defeat it. Sadly, the cow has already been slaughtered, but that might make life a little easier when it comes to transportation.

The Mystic Dragon only has about 16,000 HP, so it’s not a major threat. It is, however, weak to wind. When you’ve hurt it enough, it will be pressured, and this makes it take into the air. If you’ve got Aero materia equipped, just blast away at it, and use Cloud’s Triple Slash to get into the air after it.

Cloud also has the ability to slash with wind damage at range, and you can use Radiant Ward to enhance Aerith’s ranged shots. This is not a challenging foe, but do watch out for its Flame Belch. Once it’s defeated, you can choose between the dragon meat or the cow meat. Choose the cow meat.

4) Return to Colin and bring the bait with you to claim your reward

Enjoy your rewards, and cutscene (Image via Square Enix)

Bring the bovine meat back to Colin to wrap up Dreaming of Blue Skies with a fantastic cutscene. Players will get to see the condor fly, and those who remember the Junon region from the PlayStation version will no doubt remember Fort Condor and the many battles waged there. You also gain the following rewards:

Well-composed condor photograph

Warding Materia *

10 Party EXP

500 EXP

Relationship change with Tifa

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 29, 2024, exclusively on the PlayStation 5. You can find our in-depth review of the game here.