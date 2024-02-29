How to easily complete Of Robed Men and Ransoms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Of Robed Men and Ransoms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the sidequests you can undertake in your brief time in Corel. However, this one isn’t for Barret, but for Red XIII. He’s key to making sure you can track down the mysterious robed men who have gone missing. Dr. Sheiran has been doing what he can to treat them, but some have gone missing. Fearing the worst, he inquires with Cloud on looking for the strange, shuffling, black-robed figures.

Alongside Red XIII, you will hunt these people down, find out who has been causing trouble, and set things right once and for all. Of Robed Men and Ransoms is going to take you around a half hour or so to complete, but it’s worth doing to increase your relationship with Red, as well as gaining valuable EXP and other rewards.

Disclaimer: This guide features minor spoilers for Chapter 7 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Steps to easily complete Of Robed Men and Ransoms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak to Dr. Sheiran and use Red’s talents to follow the scent

The shambling men have been kidnapped (Image via Square Enix)

Like all sidequests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Of Robed Men and Ransoms improves the relationship with a particular character. This one is for Red XIII, similar to Where the Wind Blows, from back on the Kalm Grasslands. In this case, we’re looking for potential kidnappers that may have taken some of the robed men we’ve been chasing around all game.

However, between Red XIII’s amazing nose and the UV-A Flashlight, we’ll be able to track them down, no problem. As soon as you’re ready, begin following Red XIII - he’ll guide you up a set of stairs, beyond Chadley, and out of town. You’ll have to fight at least one enemy pack before progressing, such as a Landworm.

It’s weak to ice, so make it chill out, while avoiding its dangerous Swallow attack. Later down the path, you’ll also run into a Chimera - also dangerous, but in no way a threat to your party at this point. Comically, he does get distracted by delicious meat. However, the owner of said meat gives us our next hint: a chocobo carriage.

The next step of Of Robed Men and Ransoms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth leads to a nearby cave, so head there as soon as you’re ready. Red XIII will once again lead the way, while admitting that his appetite is his one weakness. Follow the path until you get to the carriage, and head into the cave.

2) Use Dr. Sheiran’s UV-A Flashlight to search for the men

The chocobo means you're at the cave (Image via Square Enix)

Once you get into the vicinity of the cave in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Of Robed Men and Ransoms, you’ll take out the UV-A Flashlight automatically. You’ll start to see purple footprints on the ground and handprints on the walls. Follow these around, and engage/avoid enemies as you see fit. There are plenty of boxes to cut down for useful items, as well as enemies to defeat, if you wish to encounter them.

The prints will lead down into a huge, open area, You can encounter the dangerous Death Claw enemy down here in this current area, but you might also be able to avoid it. It’s best you learn how to fight them now, though. You can pressure them by avoiding their powerful slashing attacks, and then easily stagger them.

There is a Green materia in this area, but I did not find the path to unlocking it. Once I’ve figured that out, I’ll return and update this. When you’re done exploring this open area, resume following the trail. The steps lead to a door, but then curve up another path.

It's important to learn how to fight Death Claws now (Image via Square Enix)

Up this path, you’ll find another Death Claw enemy during Of Robed Men and Ransoms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You’ll also find a switch to pull, which makes the cables above you start moving. You can use L2 to grapple on, and get through this room. This room can take quite a few moments as you try to jump onto the section with a Folio Management Machine and a rest stop.

Scale the wall, and use the nearby elevator, and finally, you can head into a room where the path shows even more footprints. Squeeze past the wooden planks where you see the green exclamation mark, and get ready to fight.

3) Search the hideout for the robed men and kidnappers

Dark Claws are just bigger and meaner Death Claws (Image via Square Enix)

After a cutscene plays, you’ll find the kidnappers; they were trying to make their fortune off of the sad, shambling men in black robes. When they realize they won’t get any money out of Cloud, the boss fight of Of Robed Men and Ransoms in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth kicks in.

The Dark Claw is a stronger version of the Death Claw, and has no weaknesses to exploit. If you want to make this fight fast, attack it until it uses the Reaper Claws attack and evade it. That, like the Death Claw, will pressure it. This boss has a decent amount of HP at 16,485, but it’s just a bigger Death Claw. Treat it the same way, and wrap it up easily.

6) Return to Dr. Sheiran and wrap up the sidequest

Get rid of these nerds, and get back to Dr. Sheiran (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve saved the black-robed men in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can return to Dr. Sheiran and complete Of Robed Men and Ransoms. He’ll also talk to Cloud about his own experiences with being a SOLDIER, so that’s interesting. You gain the following rewards for your success:

Tale of the Red Warrior Vol. II

Your relationship with Red XIII improves

10 Party EXP

600 EXP

You can learn more about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in our in-depth review of this latest masterpiece from Square Enix. The game is live on the PlayStation 5 as of February 29, 2024.