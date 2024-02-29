How to easily complete When Words Won't Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

When Words Won’t Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the first Under Junon sidequests you can unlock in Chapter 4. Once you’ve defeated the boss that’s plaguing the town, you can head back to Rhonda and have a chat with her. She wants to send some gil to her son as a final parting gift. However, you’ll have to use a very special friend to help get it to her son.

You will escort the adorable dog Salmon for the mission. This means protecting it from danger and running alongside it. Most of this mission is running across the Junon region, so get ready for that. However, it does have the bonus of an adorable, specific theme just for when you’re traveling with a dog.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Chapter 4 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Completing When Words Won’t Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak with Rhonda and rendezvous with the dog Salmon

Take the job, and help this family out (Image via Square Enix)

Like the Lifeline in Peril sidequest, When Words Won’t Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a Barret-centric mission. Rhonda wants to send one final gift of gil to her son before washing her hands off him for good - or so she says. Regardless, Cloud and his group agree to help out, and so they get introduced to the dog Salmon.

You’ll escort Salmon across the Junon Region to an area called Crow’s Nest, where her son is, so make sure to keep the swift dog safe. Thankfully, it’s not like a traditional escort quest where the NPC walks at the speed of smell.

2) Escort Salmon to his destination and defeat any Fiends that appear

These enemy packs are mostly harmless (Image via Square Enix)

Meet Salmon outside of town, and you’ll begin your run across the Junon Region. He’ll run ahead of you, so you just need to follow behind him and pick up any crafting materials along the way. These will undoubtedly be useful during the When Words Won’t Do sidequest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

As you run, you’ll also hear some back-and-forth chatter between Cloud and Barret, so enjoy that along the way. Salmon will stop in front of enemy encounters, and there are many along the way. These aren’t especially tough enemies - just regular packs of foes.

Fleetwing x2

Zemzelett x1, Capparwire x2

Zemzelett x2

Capparwire x3

Sandstorm Drake x2

The only challenging fight among them during When Words Won’t Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is against the two Sandstorm Drakes, mostly due to their annoying Sandstorm attacks. This is also where the game introduces you to the Petrification status. If you get Petrified and take too much damage, you turn to stone. That, or you can remove it with Esuna or other items. This particular foe is weak to Wind, so keep that in mind.

3) Speak to Dillan and return to Rhonda with your report

Wrap up the quest and go get your rewards (Image via Square Enix)

Once you finally get to Crow’s Nest, speak with Dillan to hear his side of the story. During the end of When Words Won’t Do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll be given a reward from a citizen named Toby, who will also want your help:

3x Mythril Ore

2x Rubies

Sharpshooter’s Companion Volume 1

Don’t forget to head back to Under Junon to talk to Rhonda to wrap this sidequest up. I did so but didn’t complete this until I realized it several hours later.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available on February 29, 2024. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.