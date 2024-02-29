How to easily complete Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an important sidequest in the game's early moments; it teaches you just how important Item Transmuting can be to the overall game. However, this side quest is locked behind another that you may have already completed: Livestock’s Bane. After you complete that, you’ll be tasked with heading back to Kalm and speaking to Broden over at the Inn.

He wants you to help Mildred get the Windmill running again, but it’s going to take some work. If you’re like me and have already explored most of the Kalm Grasslands before doing the sidequests, this is an incredibly simple quest that won’t take more than 10 or 12 minutes.

We’ll ensure you know everything necessary for the Where the Wind Blows sidequest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Disclaimer: This features spoilers for Chapter 2 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Steps to easily complete Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak to Broden, and then speak with Mildred on Broden’s behalf

Broden, an ex-SOLDIER needs your help (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve completed Livestock’s Bane, you can begin Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Once you’ve unlocked this quest, you’ll learn that Broden wants your help fixing the Windmill near Kalm. You may have noticed this landmark while exploring the Kalm Grasslands, but there was, at that time, no way to fix it.

After speaking to Broden, head to the quest marker on the map that signals you to head to the Windmill. It’s easy to get to and isn’t a far trek from the Kalm exit. You don’t have to, though. You are free to go ahead and begin farming for the Windmill Gear that you need.

2) Craft the Windmill Gear

Here are the important locations (Image via Square Enix)

To complete Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll also have to defeat a hidden boss: Quetzalcoatl. To unlock this, you also need to have visited the various Lifesprings. In my playthrough, I found five of the six on the map. You can see them circled on the map above.

The red circles indicate Lifesprings and the purple circle indicates the boss monster. When you’re ready, go to the wastes and prepare to fight this as a part of Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I did it around Level 21, and it was a relatively safe encounter.

This is a dangerous but winnable fight (Image via Square Enix)

As you can see from the Quetzalcoatl’s Assess information, it’s weak to Ice. In addition, whenever it transitions from ground to air, it uses powerful attacks. It’s not an especially dangerous encounter if you have some Ice Materia and are quick to use skills/dodge his AoE strikes.

Once you’ve bested him, head into the Item Transmutation section of the menu and go to the far right, the “Key Items.” Make the Windmill Gear using the following items:

Quetzalcoatl Talon x1

Iron Ore x2

Lea Titanium x1

Beast Bone x5

Craft the gear and take it to Mildred (Image via Square Enix)

At this time, I had Level 4 Craftsmanship and had access to the Windmill Gear. It won’t take much effort to get access to that Key Item. The remaining items are found across Kalm. The Lea Titanium may be the hardest, but it’s primarily found in pastures. The Iron Ore is among the rocks, and Beast Bones are found by defeating beast enemies.

Bring the completed gear to Mildred and enjoy the cutscene of watching the Windmill come back to life. This will send you back to Broden for the end of Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

3) Return to Broden and inform him the windmill has been repaired

Accept your rewards and his ominous words (Image via Square Enix)

Broden will inform Cloud and the party that if Mildred’s happy, he is as well. He seems to be feeling unwell, however. Mildred also wants Broden to go see the world, and Broden admits that he’s been working himself too hard. Perhaps we’ll see him again, beyond the scope of Where the Wind Blows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Whistlewind Scarf

10 Party EXP

300 EXP Gained

Relationship with Red XIII Improves

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on February 29, 2024. You can read our in-depth review right here.