How to easily unlock the Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is one of the coolest ways to get around. It’s available early in the game, and while it’s not especially fiscally responsible in the early game, it’s going to become more popular and more useful as the game goes on.

You’ll also be able to customize it with different wheels and paint jobs, depending on what you purchase from the various mini-games found across Honolulu. It’s entirely likely that you will skip this completely if you don’t do all your substories.

Here’s everything you need to know about the useful Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. You might not use it all the time, but it sure is a great way to get around in a pinch.

Unlock the Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth in Chapter 3

You’ll unlock the Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth during Chapter 3. Once you can move around freely in Honolulu, head to the quest marker on Seaside Avenue. You’ll find a man desperately trying to get someone, anyone, to try out his new Segway. People make fun of him for it, but Kasuga, being the stand-up guy he is, decides to help.

This is a simple substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, and you don’t have to do anything other than advance the plot. Once you’ve unlocked the handy travel feature, you can activate it while exploring the world by pressing the down arrow on your directional pad in the game.

You can even listen to your Playlist while cruising around, but you have to turn on the feature before you activate the Segway in LAD Infinite Wealth. After all, you don’t want to use your phone while using a motorized vehicle.

How to use the Segway in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

It can get expensive at first to recharge this. (Image via SEGA)

As mentioned, the down arrow triggers the Segway, so you can drive around freely across Honolulu City. However, it consumes battery. When that runs out, you’ll have to head to a charging station (signified by a Segway on the map). It’s $30 for a Small Charge, $80 for a Half Charge, and $150 for a Full Charge.

The downside is that this is incredibly expensive in the early going of this game. Money is tough to come by, despite the game’s title. Eventually, you can buy better batteries for the machine, though. You can press R2 to auto-drive, which will go in whatever direction you’re heading.

The most efficient use of the Segway, though, is to open your map first and set a destination. Just press the activation button anywhere on the map you plan on going to set a pinpoint. Then, when you activate the auto-drive feature, it will take you in that direction. You’ll still have to steer around people and things occasionally, so be aware of that.

Check out our other Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth guides:

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth review || Substory 43 || Substory 7 || Substory 12 || Substory 23 || Substory 13 || Substory 31 || Level up fast