How to equip balaclava in Ready or Not

By Pranoy Dey
Published Jul 15, 2025 11:05 GMT
This guide explains how to equip the balaclava in Ready or Not (Image via VOID Interactive)

You can customize your character with various gear, such as the balaclava in Ready or Not. Although it's not included in the game, you can acquire it by following some simple hacks, which we will discuss in this article. This is headgear that you can equip on your character before jumping into a fight. However, it doesn't provide any protection, although you can use it to make your character stand out from others.

This article guides you on how to equip the additional gear in Ready or Not.

Ready or Not: How to get the balaclava customization option through the mod

The game, by default, doesn’t include the balaclava gear in its customization option. However, there’s a mod called "Balaclava Addition" that you can use to access the gear in your game without any issues. You can equip the gear from the Eyewear section of a character once you have installed the mod.

The Ready or Not mod file (Image via Nexusmods)
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to install it:

  • Step 1: Visit Nexus Mods and register yourself by providing your email ID and password.
  • Step 2: Search for the “Balaclava Addition” mod.
  • Step 3: Click “Install the Mod manually” to install it.
  • Step 4: After installation, restart your PC and launch the game.

Once you are in the game, you will see that the balaclava customization option has been introduced. You can pair the gear with a helmet, which works great during gameplay. Currently, the mod offers only two colors: Black and Tan. Note that this mod may remove the Dark Lens and Red Lens.

If you want to use them, avoid installing the file. Additionally, this mod file only works for PC gamers, so those on consoles will not have access to the gear. Since this is a modified version, though, it may not work in the future if the devs make any changes or updates.

Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
