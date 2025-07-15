How to equip balaclava in Ready or Not

You can customize your character with various gear, such as the balaclava in Ready or Not. Although it's not included in the game, you can acquire it by following some simple hacks, which we will discuss in this article. This is headgear that you can equip on your character before jumping into a fight. However, it doesn't provide any protection, although you can use it to make your character stand out from others.

This article guides you on how to equip the additional gear in Ready or Not.

Ready or Not: How to get the balaclava customization option through the mod

The game, by default, doesn’t include the balaclava gear in its customization option. However, there’s a mod called "Balaclava Addition" that you can use to access the gear in your game without any issues. You can equip the gear from the Eyewear section of a character once you have installed the mod.

The Ready or Not mod file (Image via Nexusmods)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to install it:

Step 1: Visit Nexus Mods and register yourself by providing your email ID and password.

Search for the "Balaclava Addition" mod.

Click "Install the Mod manually" to install it.

After installation, restart your PC and launch the game.

Once you are in the game, you will see that the balaclava customization option has been introduced. You can pair the gear with a helmet, which works great during gameplay. Currently, the mod offers only two colors: Black and Tan. Note that this mod may remove the Dark Lens and Red Lens.

If you want to use them, avoid installing the file. Additionally, this mod file only works for PC gamers, so those on consoles will not have access to the gear. Since this is a modified version, though, it may not work in the future if the devs make any changes or updates.

