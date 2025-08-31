How to escape from Prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 31, 2025 07:28 GMT
Prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta
Snake will be captured while infiltrating Groznyj Grad (Image via Konami)

After Snake's second attempt at rescuing Sokolov goes awry, you will find yourself locked inside the Groznyj Grad prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta. In a typical MGS fashion, and staying true to the original game, Delta does not give you any hint on how to escape from your confinement cell, and you might be left scratching your head for a while.

This article will go over the methods you can use to escape your prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

All the ways you can use to escape the prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Input the secret frequency

The secret frequency (Image via Konami)
If you paid attention during the cutscene where Volgin and The Boss torture you, you will be able to spot The Sorrow's apparition holding a placard. This placard will contain the frequency 144.75 that you can input on your transmitter to unlock the door.

Besides getting help from The Sorrow in Metal Gear Solid Delta, there is another way of obtaining the frequency. Wait till the guards come to feed you and toss the food out of the cell a few times. This will prompt a secret cutscene with one of the soldiers, who will hand you a photo. The frequency will be written on this, and you will need to go to the first person to read it.

Fake Death Pill

Snake's Fake Death Pill can come in quite handy in escaping from the prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Use the Cure option to find a transmitter and the pill, and consume it.

Once the guard enters the cell, use the revival pill to pop back to life and CQC him. This will allow you to escape easily.

Making Snake vomit

Another method of escaping the prison is by making Snake vomit in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Once you gain control after the cutscene ends, open the Backpack and go to Cure. Here, spin him around for 30 seconds and then close the menu.

This will make Snake throw up, attracting the guard, who will open the door of the cell. Simply CQC him and anyone around and escape the prison.

Once you escape from the prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta, you will have to rely on your ability to move quietly as you won't have access to your gear. You will have to escape from Groznyj Grad to meet up with Eva and obtain your equipments.

