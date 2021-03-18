How to evolve Magneton in Pokemon GO

Magneton is one of the few Pokemon in Pokemon GO that has a hidden evolution. Players need to use an unconventional method in order to get the third form of Magnemite.

Pokemon GO originally started with the first and second form of Magnemite. Magnemite is first, and it evolves into Magneton. Until the Sinnoh region was released in Pokemon GO, those were the only available forms for the dual-type Electric and Steel Pokemon.

Once Sinnoh was introduced, Magnezone was added as the third and final form for Magnemite and Magneton. But, it is much more complicated to evolve than many other Pokemon. Some other additional forms were added with the Sinnoh region, such as Magmortar and Elective, which are the final forms of Magmar and Electabuzz respectively. The base forms of all these Pokemon were part of the original Generation I in Kanto.

Most of the additional forms require a Sinnoh stone, which is a rare item in Pokemon GO. It's not as rare as items like a Unova Stone or Dragon Scales, but they are still few and far between. They can be earned through spinning stops, completing challenges, or winning in PvP battles. Unfortunately, even a Sinnoh stone isn't enough to evolve Magneton. For that, players will need a lure.

Evolving Magneton in Pokemon GO using a lure

Pokemon like Magneton and Nosepass require a special evolution through using a lure in Pokemon GO. But it can't just be any lure which is typically used to attract Pokemon. It has to be a Magnetic Lure which attracts Steel, Electric, and Rock-type Pokemon.

They work in the same way that incense does, but it needs to be used at a Pokestop in the same way as traditional lures. To do that, players will need to be in range of a stop, or else the item can't be used. This process makes Magneton one of the few Pokemon where players need to move to a location in order to evolve.

After the Magnetic Lure is used, players need to be in range of the lure and from there, they can evolve their Magneton into a Magnazone. However, 100 Magnemite candies are still required to complete the evolution process.

In general, Magnetic Lures are rare and can only be earned in game through a few different research tasks. But they can also be obtained through the store for 200 Pokecoins, and they last for 30 minutes in total.