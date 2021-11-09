How to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Many trainers are on the search for the Sun Stone in Pokemon GO since it’s necessary to evolve certain Pokemon.

The Sun Stone was invented in Generation II. It allowed trainers to evolve Gloom into Bellossom instead of Vilemplume, as well as evolve Sunkern into Sunflora. Since then, it’s been used to evolve several other Pokemon, but unfortunately, all of the evolutionary items are incredibly hard to get.

Method to getting rare evolutionary item in Pokemon GO

To get the Sun Stone, trainers need to spin PokeStops or Gyms. However, the chance of getting an evolutionary item through this method is 1%.

Keep in mind that’s only the chance of getting an evolutionary item and doesn’t necessarily guarantee a Sun Stone will drop. There are six other evolutionary items in Pokemon GO. Those items are as follows:

King’s Rock

Dragon Scale

Metal Coat

Upgrade

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

These items evolve the same Pokemon as they do in the main series (i.e. Seadra with the Dragon Scale evolves into Kingdra). The Sinnoh and Unova Stones are general items for Pokemon from those regions that normally evolve with a specific item (i.e. Protector for Rhyperior).

It's also important to note that the evolutionary items don't evolve the Pokemon automatically. The trainer still needs to feed the Pokemon the requisite amount of candy.

While these may seem incredibly hard to find, there are a couple of ways trainers can improve their chances of getting one of them. First of all, trainers should definitely keep their streaks of spinning PokeStops going. If a trainer maintains a streak for seven days, they are guaranteed to get one evolutionary item at the end of the week.

Gloom needs a Sun Stone to evolve into Bellossom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are also certain events where specific evolutionary items are given out. For example, trainers received a Sinnoh Stone during Duskull’s Community Day by completing Timed Research.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These are definitely opportunities trainers should jump on as soon as they are released. Evolutionary items are so rare that it’s always valuable to grab them when they are guaranteed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish