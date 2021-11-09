Pokemon GO: How to defeat Bellossom in raids

Known in the Pokedex as the Flower Pokemon, Bellossom was introduced in Pokemon's second generation and is currently listed as a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO.

With the right team and moves, Bellossom should be a relatively easy Raid boss at its current state in Pokemon GO. It can even be defeated solo if those well-equipped counter Pokemon are powered up with candies sufficiently.

If trainers key in on Bellossom's weaknesses, then defeating it will be an even more straightforward task. It should allow for a significant amount of extra time left over on the Raid clock to maximize the Premier Balls that a player receives as a reward.

Pokemon GO: Bellossom's weaknesses and Pokemon that can take advantage of them

Fire-type Pokemon can handle Bellossom well, and Mega Charizard X or Y can put players in a great starting position (Image via Niantic)

Since Bellossom's maximum CP and stats as a Raid boss in Pokemon GO aren't particularly impressive, it shouldn't take much to defeat, especially if trainers take advantage of its type weaknesses. These weaknesses include Ice, Fire, Bug, Flying, and Poison-type moves since Bellossom is a Grass-type Pokemon.

If trainers match these moves with their Pokemon's type, they can also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus to increase their damage output more. There are tons of Pokemon that are capable of taking advantage of Bellossom's weaknesses, and some perform the job better than others.

With five total weaknesses in Pokemon and Pokemon GO, finding counter picks for Bellossom shouldn't be tricky at all. Simply playing the game should provide trainers with a variety of Pokemon, some of which ought to be the right types to counter Bellossom.

However, if trainers are hoping to find some great Pokemon to use in raids against Bellossom, they can give the Pokemon below a try to get started or to get a leg up in the Raid battle:

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Houndoom

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Abomasnow

Reshiram

Moltres

Heatran

Darmanitan

Chandelure

Ho-Oh

Tornadus

Entei

Rayquaza

Yveltal

Roserade

Mamoswine

Escavalier

Salamence

Victini

Blaziken

Genesect

Flareon

Arcanine

Typhlosion

Galarian Darmanitan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

By matching these Pokemon types with the right moves (for example, using Fire-type moves with Darmanitan), it should take no time at all to defeat Bellossom as a Pokemon GO Raid boss. Power those Pokemon up with candies, and trainers can even defeat Bellossom solo with time to spare.

Edited by R. Elahi