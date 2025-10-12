How to farm money (Yen) in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Farming money (Yen) in Digimon Story Time Stranger is essential for character upgrades and utilities in the game. However, this in-game currency is rare and takes time to accumulate. The standard way to get Yen in Digimon is to explore the game and engage in battles. From defeating enemy Digimons to completing side-quests, the game offers multiple ways to earn Yen.
This article outlines all the possible ways to farm money (Yen) in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
1) Defeating enemies
The most basic way to farm Yen in the game is by defeating opponents' Digimon during battles. Beating a stronger Digimon rewards more Yen, with boss fights rewarding even more Yen and experience payouts. The only downside with this method is that it takes time, as boss battles are limited and regular enemies take time to respawn once they are defeated.
2) Engaging in sidequests
Doing sidequests is an engaging way to earn money (Yen) in Digimon Story Time Stranger. The game features various side missions that reward not only Yen but also other items, such as Anomaly Points, Augment Chips, etc. that can help upgrade the players' Digimon.
3) The Hall of Gold DLC outer dungeon
One of the most reliable ways to earn money in the game is by completing the Hall of Gold DLC outer dungeon. This DLC can be purchased for $8 USD and allows gamers to participate in duels where they are rewarded with Yen. This currency can be used to upgrade Digimon. Players can enter the Outer Dungeons after interacting with Mirei Mikagura at the In-Between Theater point of interest.
4) Selling items
As mentioned before, players earn items after defeating enemies and by completing side missions as they progress through the game. Items such as jewels, capsules, medical spray, and other items can be exchanged for money in-game. Although this is a quick way to get some Yen, it's not recommended since these items are essential for character progression.
