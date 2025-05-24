Fast travel in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time allows you to instantly cover areas on the map. It is one of the most useful features available, which you must unlock after completing the initial chapters. This feature helps you to visit the vast regions of the past, present, and Ginormosia area, where you unlock towers to further access those areas. Use this feature to complete quests quickly.
This article guides you on how to fast travel in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.
How to do fast travel in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time
Initially, fast travel is locked in the title. As you progress and start Chapter 3, the game will introduce this feature. You can choose any location from the past, present, or the Ginormosia map, indicated by the Skelegon icon, to visit in no time. There are two main ways to fast travel: Skelegon and Life Masters.
With Skelegon, you can quickly travel to any marked point and discover more POIs in those areas, which further helps you to quickly reach those points. Meanwhile, the Life Masters enable you to select any class from the Life Menu to reach its nearest workbench or arrive at the Life Master's hut.
To quickly travel through Life Masters, you must open your Weird Pad. From there, you can visit any location simply by selecting the Life Master from the Life Menu. Here are the buttons you need to press to access the Life Master:
- PlayStation: Press Square
- Xbox: Press X
- Nintendo Switch: Press Y
- PC: Press C
In addition, there is the Teleportation Gate located in Ginormosia, which you can use to quickly travel to Eternia Village, and vice versa. That being said, the feature doesn't require Dosh or anything to spare, and you can use it to progress quests more quickly.
