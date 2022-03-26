How to find the Ash of War: Barbaric Roar in Elden Ring

The Ash of War: Barbaric Roar provides Elden Ring weapons with Heavy affinity and a skill with the same name as the Ash of War.

Like many Ashes of War found across the Lands Between, players can assign Barbaric Roar to a weapon and upgrade it with an affinity and special skill that goes along with it.

For those that want to add the Barbaric Roar to one of their melee armaments, they'll need to head to the Liurnia of the Lakes region. There is a Teardrop Scarab that provides the Ash of War when it is felled at the Ravine-Veiled Village.

How to obtain Ash of War: Barbaric Roar in Elden Ring

First, players need to reach the Liurnia of the Lakes region. This is more than likely the second region they will discover after they start their adventure in the Lands Between.

Players will need to move through Stormveil Castle and its dangerous bosses or go around the cliffside to the east, near the broken bridge, to bypass the castle and make it to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

The Site of Grace is the first sign that players have made it to Liurnia of the Lakes region. From there, they need to follow these steps to acquire Ash of War: Barbaric Roar in Elden Ring:

Head north from the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace to the lake section of the region

Prepare for a rather long journey to the Ash of War

Cross the lake to the northeast and follow the water as it leads into a ravine

Continue along the ravine to the northwest and reach a dead-end

Do not climb the scaffolding and enter the dungeon

Instead, follow the rocks to where they meet at the very end of the ravine

A Teardrop Scarab will be there just past the Ravine-Veiled Village

Beware of multiple bats that will attack when going after the Scarab

Deal with them and kill the Scarab

It will drop the Ash of War: Barbaric Roar

What the Ash of War: Barbaric Roar does in Elden Ring

A player has located the Ash of War: Barbaric Roar in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After collecting the Ash of War: Barbaric Roar, players can upgrade many melee weapons with it. This excludes daggers, thrusting swords, and whips.

This Ash of War gives Heavy affinity to the weapon it is assigned to. This enhances Strength scaling, but at the cost of all other attributes having their scaling decreased.

It also provides the Barbaric Roar skill. This skill lets out a bestial roar that rallies the user's spirit and increases their attack power. While it is active, strong attacks are changed to savage combo attacks.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete