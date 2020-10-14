Minecraft has been around for a long time, and although new updates bring additional content to the game, some of the oldest content will always remain the most important. One of the really old pieces of content in Minecraft are the dungeons.

Dungeons are structures that can be found throughout the Overworld in Minecraft. They are something that are found, rather than created, and they are an aspect of the game that can provide extra help to survival players.

How to find dungeons in Minecraft

(Image Credit: NiclasBlocko's Minecraft/YouTube)

Like many structures in Minecraft, where dungeons spawn is going to be different depending on the seed that is used. There are some parameters that the area must meet for the dungeon to be created. One major one is that the dungeon must be next to, near, or inside of a cave. That's one of the reasons that cave searching will be one of the best ways to find a dungeon.

For a dungeon to really spawn, the floors must be solid. The ceiling also must be solid, but blocks like sand and gravel are still possible. Then the walls must have at least 1 opening or more. If all those conditions are met, there is a chance for the dungeon to spawn in the area.

The dungeon itself is a small structure that is made of cobble stone and mossy cobblestone. In the middle of the room will be a mob spawner, which spawns specific mobs indefinitely unless torches are placed correctly. Then there can be up to 2 chests that spawn in the small room. What makes the dungeons so enticing is the loot found in the chests. The mob spawner can be used for farming, and it is a great way to get some mossy cobblestone.

One of the biggest giveaways when searching for a dungeon in the Overworld is the sound. The mob spawner means there are more mobs than usual in the small room, and plenty of noise is created by them. When searching underground, following loud mob noises can be a giveaway.

Due to the nature of dungeons spawning near surfaces sometimes, searching around a sandy biome can be a fast way to find them as well. It was mentioned before that the ceiling only needs to be solid but the blocks can be sand or gravel that falls. If a cave spawned in the desert, a caved in ground can be a giveaway.

Other than that, there is no guaranteed way of finding a dungeon without using outside sources like mods or a map viewer online. If dungeons are the goal, choosing a specific seed based on where dungeons are can be a good alternative.